How Much Money Does Lamar Jackson Want? Will the Ravens Offer Him a Deshaun Watson-Type Deal After OBJ Signing?

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have been in a gridlock for ages. For almost 3 years, both parties have been constantly engaged in a back-and-forth regarding Jackson’s contract extension. In the midst of all this, the Ravens made mistake after mistake in an attempt to retain Jackson in Baltimore. However, it seems now that the Ravens might just have taken one step in the right direction.

The Ravens made headlines on Sunday night after it was revealed that they had signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $15 million deal. This did not come as a shock for many, as the Ravens have been struggling with their receiver corps. OBJ’s addition brings much need experience and talent to the offense. However, it also brings some much-needed leverage against Lamar Jackson.

Will OBJ’s arrival change Jackson’s idea of an ideal contract?

Up until now, the only thing that stopped Jackson from re-signing with the Ravens is the contract details. Jackson believes his skill and talent deserve a fully guaranteed $200 million contract, such as what Deshaun Watson has. However, the Ravens disagree, only offering a fraction of that amount as guaranteed. Now, with OBJ in their team, things could change a bit in the Ravens’ favor.

Jackson and OBJ have reportedly been very interested in playing together and winning a Super Bowl. With this signing, the Ravens could potentially be telling Jacskon that he has an opportunity to do just that. This means it is possible that Jackson may go a bit lenient on his contract negotiations the next time both parties meet.

Lamar Jackson is definitely excited about OBJ’s arrival in Baltimore

Hours after OBJ and the Ravens signed a contract, Jackson took to Instagram to post a photo of him and OBJ on Facetime. Coincidentally (or a planned move), when OBJ announced the deal through Instagram, his son was wearing Jackon’s Jersey. All of these things seem to say that Jackson and OBJ might be really excited to start playing with each other.

It’s not just them who are excited to see this duo in action. The Ravens’ flock, and the NFL community as a whole, is super buzzed to see these two display their magic. If things go well, they just could go on to become one of the best partnerships, not just this season, but in the history of the NFL. They certainly have the caliber for it. Is this a sign of new beginnings for Baltimore? Maybe even a Super Bowl ring?