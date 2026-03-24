“Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Want to Go Anywhere”: NFL Insider Says the Star DE Wants to Stay in Vegas

For a few chaotic days earlier this month, it looked as though Maxx Crosby had played his final snap for the Las Vegas Raiders. A blockbuster trade to the Baltimore Ravens was agreed to in principle, Crosby recorded an emotional farewell message to Raider Nation, and the league braced for one of the most impactful defensive moves of the offseason. Then the deal collapsed after Baltimore raised concerns during his physical, and Crosby was suddenly back in Las Vegas before most fans had processed that he was ever gone.

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In the immediate aftermath, Crosby struck a composed tone publicly, insisting that everything had worked out the way it was supposed to. Now, weeks later, new reporting suggests that his mindset has shifted even more decisively back toward the franchise he nearly left.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero made it clear that teams around the league have continued to inquire about Crosby’s availability, only to receive a consistent message in return.

“My understanding is when teams have been checking on this, they have been told the same thing that he told everyone from Mark Davis to John Spytek to Klint Kubiak to Rob Leonard, which is Maxx wants to be a Raider,” Pelissero said. “Maxx is no longer trying to get out of Las Vegas.”

"Maxx doesn't want to go anywhere." NFL insider @TomPelissero's current reporting on the #Raiders situation is, "My understanding is when teams have been checking on this, they have been told the same thing that (Maxx Crosby) told everyone from Mark Davis to John Spytek to Klint… pic.twitter.com/FLeGb3V0Nw — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 24, 2026

Pelissero emphasized that interest in Crosby has not disappeared. “There are teams right now that would trade for Maxx Crosby. It could happen tomorrow,” he added, underscoring how valuable the Pro Bowl edge rusher remains across the league.

“But Maxx is no longer of the mindset that he wants out. Maxx is of the opposite mindset, which is he is now a Raider again. He is going to do everything he can to be a part of the Raiders. Does that change? I don’t get that sense.”

But it doesn’t seem like he ever really wanted to leave anyway. In an emotional goodbye recorded just before the trade was expected to go through, he fought through visible emotion while reflecting on his seven years with the organization.

“I bleed Silver & Black, that’ll never change and I’m a Raider for life,” Crosby said at the time, even as he prepared to join Baltimore. “I truly want to finish, when it’s all said and done, in a Raiders jersey, whenever that time comes.”

That farewell never became permanent. After undergoing extensive medical testing in Baltimore and receiving conflicting feedback about the long-term outlook of his surgically repaired knee, the Ravens ultimately rescinded the deal. Crosby was flown back to Nevada overnight and reported back to the Raiders’ facility before sunrise, attempting to restore a sense of normalcy after a surreal 72-hour stretch.

The episode briefly created uncertainty about his long-term relationship with the franchise. Trades that fall apart at such a late stage can sometimes leave lingering resentment on either side, especially when a player has already processed leaving and addressed fans directly. Crosby, however, has consistently framed the situation differently, portraying his return as both unexpected and meaningful.