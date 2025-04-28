Tyler Warren Parents: Meet the Indianapolis Tight End’s Family

Former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren walks on the sideline prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

In the 2025 NFL Draft, teams seemed to renew their focus on tight ends and running backs, hopefully restoring the trend of drafting them in the first round. Ashton Jeanty was the first running back off the board, while Colston Loveland became the first tight end selected. However, it easily could have been Tyler Warren. He didn’t have to wait long, though, as the Indianapolis Colts picked the 6’5″, 256-pound Penn State standout 14th overall.

Advertisement

While much has been said about Warren’s accomplishments on the field, his personal life is just as interesting. So, who are the people behind his journey?

Tyler is the son of Sandy and Terry Warren. As per MSN, his father, Terry, played college football at Richmond from 1987 to 1990. After his playing days, Terry transitioned into the healthcare field, becoming a wellness consultant for Health Management Corporation before taking on a role as Senior Vice President at AblePay Health.

Despite leaving the football field behind professionally, Terry’s most important coaching role was at home, mentoring his son into the athlete he is today.

As a former athlete, Terry instilled in Tyler the values of grit, hard work, and discipline. Tyler’s mother, Sandy, also attended Richmond and was a strong, steady figure within the family. She, too, has an athletic background, having played football in high school.

Athleticism runs deep in the Warren bloodline. Tyler’s grandfather played football for Wake Forest University, while his grandmother starred in basketball at Carson-Newman University, graduating with two degrees in advertising/public relations and telecommunications. His aunt played soccer at the University of Delaware, further adding to the family’s rich sports legacy.

Tyler’s siblings also carried the torch. His sister, Kelly, played softball at East Tennessee State University, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Meanwhile, his brother, TJ, took a different path, attending the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business and now working as a VP in transactional risk for an insurance company.

Always a gifted athlete, Tyler played multiple sports in high school, including basketball and baseball, alongside football. Originally a quarterback, he eventually realized the position wasn’t the right fit and transitioned to tight end — a move that changed his career trajectory.

The Warren family has always emphasized high expectations, athletic pedigree, and academic excellence. Tyler graduated with dual degrees in advertising/public relations and telecommunications and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors four times during his college career.

Now, as he brings his competitiveness and selfless work ethic to the Colts, it’ll be exciting to watch him thrive in Indianapolis, whether catching passes or making key blocks, just as he did during his standout years at Penn State.