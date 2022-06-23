Basketball

‘Does Arch Manning or Bronny James have more pressure to succeed?’: Fans debate after Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew commits to Texas

Ashish Priyadarshi

Arch Manning has officially committed to college, choosing the Texas Longhorns, and now fans are…

