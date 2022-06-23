‘Does Arch Manning or Bronny James have more pressure to succeed?’: Fans debate after Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew commits to Texas

Arch Manning has officially committed to college, choosing the Texas Longhorns, and now fans are comparing him to Bronny James.

Arch Manning will look to follow in his uncle’s footsteps as he embarks on his college journey. Of course, Manning comes from a long line of football players.

His grandfather is the great Archie Manning. His father is Cooper Manning, former Ole Miss wide receiver. Arch’s uncles are, of course, two time Super Bowl winning champs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

There’s no shortage of football success in the Manning family. Arch will be the next success story if his college career pans out the way his high school career has.

Arch is ranked as the best high school quarterback in the country right now, and all of the top colleges recruited him heavily. There were talks of him going to Alabama, perhaps the best college football team in the nation, Ohio State, or even Ole Miss, but in the end he chose Texas.

Does Arch Manning or Bronny James have more pressure on them?

Arch Manning is currently the star quarterback for Isidore Newman High School, New Orleans where he’s turned in a monster performances.

He threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in the first three years of his high school tenure and with senior year coming up, he can only get better. Manning always had great talent. He can throw it deep, he throw accurately, and he’s athletic. Manning truly has it all.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is very excited to have Manning on his team. He Tweeted out his own reaction after Arch broke the news.

After the news, fans reacted in all sorts of ways, and some even compared Arch to Bronny. Now, Bronny is still going through high school and doesn’t have college on his radar yet, but like Arch, he has to follow in the footsteps of greatness.

Of course, his father is LeBron James, perhaps the greatest or second greatest NBA player of all time. Arch has two Hall of Fame quarterbacks as his uncles, one of which has the greatest season by a quarterback in NFL history.

Is there pressure on these kids to live up to their names? Probably. Unfortunately, they can’t escape those shadows, especially when both are on track to join the NBA and NFL respectively. Comparisons will be made, fair or not. Fans debated over which star has more pressure on them right now.

Who has more pressure on them to be great Bronny James or Arch Manning? I’m saying Bronny but Arch has a good case too with both uncles having as many Rings as Lebron lol pic.twitter.com/zb6sIdhVqt — Carl Winslow (@Than0sWasRight) June 23, 2022

