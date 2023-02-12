Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Can’t Wait for ‘Kelce Bowl’ to Start

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive name in the world of the NFL, all thanks to the Tom Brady dating rumors. Veronika had witnessed a Bucs vs Saints game in December last year after which, she had showered love on Tom through an Insta post for being the absolute best in the business.

As one can expect, Veronika’s post went crazy viral and since then, her popularity graph has only scaled upwards. While there might be little to no truth to the Brady-Veronika dating rumors, what we can say for sure is that Rajek is an ardent NFL lover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

In a recent interview with The U.S Sun, Rajek had revealed that she has been a massive fan of the competition for year now, before revealing that she would want Tom Brady or someone like Gronk to sit beside her if she organizes a Super Bowl watching party.

Veronika Rajek shares Travis, Jason & Donna Kelce’s picture ahead of Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII is just hours away, Veronika is finding it hard to contain her excitement. The Slovakian bombshell recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of the Kelce brothers and their beloved mother with caption, “Kelce Bowl.”

For the unversed, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to face each other during the Super Bowl LVII clash which really adds the much needed emotion to the finale. As far as the Kelces are concerned, they don’t shy away from taking brutal shots at one another.

Appearing on the Kelce brothers’ podcast ‘New Heights’, Travis and Jason’s mother Donna recently talked about a wide variety of things, including how she was hoping for a girl when she was having Travis.

Jason posed this question to Donna moments after Travis had called him a “mistake”. Donna, took the opportunity to slow-burn poor Travis. “Let’s set the records straight. How disappointed were you when Travis became was announced as a boy?” Jason asked.

To this, Donna replied by saying, “Yes. Yes, I was hoping for a girl. But I got one. He’s a fashionista and a dancer!”. It will be interesting to see which Kelce ends up with the Lombardi tonight. If we go by Veronika’s earlier prediction, Travis’ unit stands a better chance to win the championship.

