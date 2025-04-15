“He Noticed That I Did Not Wear My Wedding Ring”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Opens Up About the 10-Year Anniversary Gift From Her Husband

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford is no stranger to clutch plays on the field, but if his wife Kelly is to be believed, the LA Rams star’s most meaningful handoff may just have happened in their kitchen.

Advertisement

Matthew and Kelly Stafford recently celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary by spending their weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel. But this wasn’t all. Upon returning, the couple exchanged gifts — each perfectly reflecting their personalities.

While Kelly chose to be extremely personal with a four-page long letter and a self-curated book titled “Top 100 Things We’ve Said Over the Last 10 Years,” Matthew somehow one-upped his wife by gifting her a new wedding ring. But why?

According to the quarterback’s wife, she usually avoids wearing her engagement ring because she tends to knock it around while taking care of their kids. So, Matthew thoughtfully made her life easier by gifting her an additional ring, allowing her to wear the jewelry all the time.

“He got me a ring, a new ring,” Kelly revealed in the latest edition of her podcast, The Morning After. “He noticed that I did not wear my wedding ring. I wore my wedding band most of the time. And that’s honestly because I knock it around… I have four kids. I just stopped wearing it.”

For Kelly Stafford, however, the best part of the gift was the moment itself. Not only did Matthew impress her with his thoughtfulness, but he also got down on one knee.

“We were just in our kitchen, and he gave me the bag… and then he said, ‘Wait one second.’ He grabbed the box out of the bag and got on one knee and said some really nice things. It was really, really sweet.”

Unsurprisingly, the podcast host expressed nothing but gratefulness after revealing her husband’s gesture, for in her eyes, she couldn’t have found herself a better man. “Honestly, 10 years. It feels special,” she said. “It feels like, man, we were just meant to be together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning After (@themorningafter_media)

The couple, who have experienced major highs and very public lows — including Kelly’s 2019 brain tumor surgery — have remained one of the NFL’s most beloved power pairs. And this latest gesture gave fans one more reason to root for them. So, social media users wasted no time chiming in, with many expressing their joy for Kelly.

“You two are so very much meant for each other. What a sweet, sweet thing for him to do, and Kelly, you are very deserving!!” expressed one fan. “Words fail to express how sweet this is,” another chimed in.

Intriguingly, most fans wanted Kelly to show her new wedding ring, which the podcaster mysteriously kept to herself. While many didn’t understand why she would do that, especially after talking about it, a few understood and respected her decision. “What a story. Love you didn’t show it – that was for you, not us,” said one user.

The rest, meanwhile, congratulated Matthew Stafford for setting the standards for other men. “Adding this to my list of standards,” they penned. “Matthew Stafford, setting the standard,” noted another Rams fan.

For all the glitz and glam of NFL stardom, sometimes it’s the quiet, off-field moments that mean the most: a simple proposal redux, a thoughtful ring, and a quarterback who still knows how to read the room — even when it’s just his kitchen. Because in the Stafford household, love still calls the plays.