Does Russell Wilson’s Sister Play for Stanford? Is Anna Wilson a WNBA Player?

Mar 27, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and brother Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Will hold the NCAA trophy after the game against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is one of the biggest names in the world of American Football. Standing 5 ft 11 in tall, Wilson is not one of those quarterbacks who stay ahead of the curve from the very beginning as they are biologically blessed. His father, Benjamin Wilson III was a lawyer, while his mother Tammy Wilson was a nurse director.

Still, the footballer has already created several records in his career and is showing no signs of slowing down. The 9x Pro Bowler, who also won the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, was introduced to the sport by his father who himself played Wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers back in 1980.

Anna Wilson is yet to break into the WNBA

Russell has an older brother as well as a younger sister. While his brother Harrison IV played football and baseball for the University of Richmond, his sister Anna is a renowned basketball player. 25-year-old Anna also has a number of records to her name.

The NCAA 2021 champion holds the record for most games played by a guard in a college career. Moreover, she was also named the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year for her heroics in the same season. However, after dominating the game in her school career, Anna had to play the bench role for the Stanford Cardinal for a long time in her college days.

Anna finally got an extended run to showcase her talent in her fifth year season after which, she never looked back. The FIBA Under-17 World Cup Gold Medalist declared for the 2022 WNBA draft after creating the record for most games played by a Stanford Cardinal. However, she wasn’t roped in by any of the franchises.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are in the house supporting Russ’s sister Anna Wilson. ❤️ (📸: @espnw) pic.twitter.com/apf2UhEElU — theScore (@theScore) March 7, 2022

Russell Wilson is itching to make a comeback after disastrous 2022 season

While Anna still eyes a berth in the WNBA, her brother Russell would be looking to regain his lost reputation in the coming season. Wilson, who went to the Broncos last year after spending almost a decade with the Seahawks, had one of the worst seasons of his football career in 2022.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion never looked comfortable in the Broncos jersey last year. As a result, his “Let’s Ride” motto ended up becoming a meme on Twitter. However, what’s great to see is that the 34-year-old QB is as pumped as ever to make a thumping comeback.

Will Wilson, who got a $245 million deal from the Broncos last year, be able to deliver for his franchise this year?