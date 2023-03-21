Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Lucky as a Las Vegas Strip Club Offers Him a Lifetime Platinum VIP Membership of $500,000

After a tough year with the San Francisco 49ers, the former starting quarterback of that team signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Sin City welcomed him with open arms. He will be their starting signal caller for three years. LV fans believe that since Jimmy Garoppolo led his former team to the Super Bowl, he could do the same. Therefore, with a lot of faith, many adult businesses are offering him the best services in order to please him.

The 31-year-old is very popular among the ladies. Even though Jimmy made a name for himself in the league, he has always been quiet about what transpired in his personal life. However, football fans from Las Vegas want him to open up and enjoy the finer things in life.

Men from the entire country may envy Jimmy Garoppolo

One goes to Las Vegas to celebrate and get lost in the world of gambling and gorgeous girls. They have the best casinos and the most luxurious hotels in the world. Along with that, if one is feeling too lonely, they can visit top-rated strip clubs to enjoy the company of sexy ladies. But if you are Jimmy Garoppolo, then you will get the VIP treatment.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club has offered a lifetime platinum VIP membership to new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, valued at $500,000. Hustler Club is within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 20, 2023

The number-one-rated strip club in Las Vegas offered a once-in-a-lifetime deal to the new lead shot-caller of the team. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club did the impossible. They may have made the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB the luckiest man in the world!

Surely men from the entire country envy him. That is because Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is not the only strip club that has offered him such an unbelievable deal. Two brothel workers from the Chicken Ranch want the QB to accept their offer of free lifetime-s*x with them. Many would agree that this is the best time for him to be the franchise’s QB.

Jimmy is not really interested in doing the dirty

Even though the offers may seem enticing, we are sure that they are not as tempting as lifting the Lombardi Trophy or screaming, “I’m going to Disney Land!” When the Raiders introduced him as their new QB last Friday, he gave straightforward answers when asked what his motive was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TravisMathew (@travismathew)

He said, “Hell yeah, I’m trying to win a Super Bowl. I know every player says that when they come up to their first press conference but that’s my goal. I want to get the Silver and Black back to where it should be. I know it’s not an easy process going through it in San Francisco. But it will be worth it.”

Fans will follow his moves closely this year. If he’s successful at winning next year’s Super Bowl championship, then he can make his way to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club because it is within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium.