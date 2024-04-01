mobile app bar

Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother Taulia Fails to Impress Scouts in His Pro Day

Suresh Menon
Published

Tagovailoa Family Plans To Reunite QB Brothers Tua & Taulia Tagovailoa In Miami

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa takes a selfie with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and their father Galu on the sidelines before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, Tua Tagovailoa is now poised to enter the league no longer as a rookie. His first two years with the Dolphins didn’t impress many, but the Alabama alum did manage to lead the franchise to the postseason in both 2022 and 2023. It can be said with certainty that the 2023 passing yards leader has grown into Coach McDaniel’s system. However, on the other hand, there is Tua’s brother Taulia, who held as much promise as his brother but, in his recent Pro Day appearance, failed to live up to the mark.

While Tua suffers from people constantly discrediting him, his younger brother, meanwhile, is a bona fide Maryland star and concluded the 2023 season with 3,377 passing yards, 25 TDs, and 11 interceptions. Much was expected from Taulia, but sadly, he has had a stinker at Pro Day. According to NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline’s reports, the Terrapins star received disappointing reviews from scouts during the big event. Tony noted that Tagovailoa’s throws lacked the venom in them and looked flaccid, much to the disappointment of the scouts.

“Taulia Tagovailoa threw for scouts and has received tepid reviews. Tagovailoa showed little arm talent, and his deep passes displayed little speed and even fluttered according to those on hand.”

Taulia’s disappointing returns at the Pro Day might be concerning for the teams interested in him, especially the Miami Dolphins, who have been reportedly interested in snapping up Tua’s younger brother in the upcoming draft.

The Tagovailoa Family Wants Taulia to Join Miami to Be Closer to Brother Tua Tagovailoa

Despite Taulia’s tepid returns at Pro Day, it’s unfair to write him off so quickly. He has been the main man in leading the program to three straight bowl game victories. In his four years with the Terrapins, the star QB has set every record possible, including the school’s career passing yards record with 11,256 yards. Simply put, the QB is no pushover. However, this still doesn’t make him a hot prospect for the draft.

For starters, due to the NCAA denying his waiver for a sixth-year extension in college football, the QB has been forced to set himself up for the NFL draft in a last-moment attempt. This led him to not being invited to the NFL Combine, and many analysts are now predicting him to be a third-day pick. Moreover, with this draft class having a plethora of QB talents, the chances of Taulia getting picked by an NFL team diminishes.

However, he did reveal to USA Today that two teams, namely the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, have had talks with him. Moreover, based on a report by 247Sports Reports [h/t Sporting News] earlier this year, Taulia’s parents are keen to have Taulia play in Miami just like his brother. With such interesting and diverse teams at play, Taulia must surely feel he missed a trick with his tepid performance at Maryland’s Pro Day. It will surely be interesting to see where Taulia ends up.

