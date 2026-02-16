Dolphins News: New Reports Suggest Why Miami Can’t Part Ways With QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are in quite a pickle. After two losing seasons, they fired head coach Mike McDaniel in January. Jon-Eric Sullivan was then brought in as general manager, who helped hire Jeff Hafley as the new head coach. Now, the new HC-GM duo is expected to leave no stone unturned as they make trading the club’s star QB Tua Tagovailoa one of their first priorities.

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple serious concussions in recent years and was even benched late in the 2025 season in favor of seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers. A trade is far safer and considered the right approach for a new start in the Hafley-Sullivan era. However, Tagovailoa signed a massive contract with the Dolphins, and the team will be tied to it for a long while.

If he is released outright, it would result in a staggering $99.2 million dead money salary cap charge, which would be the largest in league history and cost $42.8 million more than keeping him. A post-June 1 release, meanwhile, would allow the team to spread the cap hit over two years, but they would still owe him $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

Realistically, Miami would have to absorb a significant portion of the contract in any potential trade and hope another team is willing to take on the remaining money.

Even then, reports suggest other teams may hesitate to roll the dice on a quarterback who has struggled to stay healthy and consistent in recent seasons. Because of the financial complications tied to his deal, there is skepticism around the league about whether a trade is even feasible.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Even if Miami agreed to take on a large chunk of his salary, many teams in the QB market are not interested in a trade for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, per @JasonLaCanfora Many teams are skeptical Miami will even be able to pull a trade off. pic.twitter.com/slfT515Fe9 — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 15, 2026

So, what can Miami do? Well, the team can count its losses and release the QB in June. Or, another logical approach would be for the QB to be retained and compete for one more year. He would become a veteran presence for Ewers as well, and Tagovailoa could mentor the prospect as the future of the franchise.

The team is widely considered likely to draft a QB this year, who could also be mentored by Tagovailoa. Since the team is spending the money on the veteran QB anyway, why not take this approach?

That said, there could still be a way for the team to find a trade partner for Tagovailoa. And if they do, good for them. Some media outlets have floated the idea of a Texans-Dolphins QB swap, with Miami getting C.J. Stroud, while the Texans receive Tagovailoa and a slew of picks ranging from high to low rounds. Only time will tell if a trade like that ends up happening.