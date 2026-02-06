Donovan McNabb Says Tom Brady “Can’t Get in on the First Ballot” After Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub

The omission of Bill Belichick from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 has ignited one of the loudest debates in recent Canton history. For many around the league, the issue is not about Belichick’s résumé, but about the system that failed to reward it.

Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history. He owns eight Super Bowl rings, six as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. He guided Tom Brady, often called the greatest quarterback of all time, and helped build the most dominant dynasty the league has ever seen. Yet when his name came up for first-ballot induction, it was not enough.

That decision stunned players, executives, and fans alike, and it has now forced uncomfortable questions about how the Hall of Fame operates.

During Super Bowl LX week, the controversy became a central talking point on Radio Row and across national television, where former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb weighed in on what the snub could mean going forward.

Reflecting on Belichick’s situation, McNabb questioned how voters could overlook such an accomplished figure and what that precedent might mean for others.

“How do you handle it?” McNabb said. “He had likes and dislikes, and now those dislikes are national. You’re talking about a guy who’s won so many championships, coached the greatest quarterback and maybe the greatest player ever, and he can’t get in first ballot? If Bill can’t, who can?”

McNabb went further, suggesting that the decision could impact future candidates, including Brady.

“If they didn’t let Bill in on the first ballot, they’re not letting Robert Kraft in this year,” he said. “And now people are asking: What does that mean for Tom Brady? Tom can’t get in on the first ballot just off what we’re talking about.”

Belichick’s absence has also shifted attention toward the Hall’s voting process. Under the current structure, candidates move through multiple rounds of cuts before reaching a final stage, where only a limited number can be selected. With just a few modern-era inductees allowed each year and an approval threshold of eighty percent, even legendary figures can find themselves squeezed out.

As the league has expanded, adding more teams, longer seasons, and deeper rosters, the pool of qualified candidates has grown faster than the Hall’s capacity. What was once a manageable pipeline has become crowded, leaving voters forced to make difficult choices.

For many critics, Belichick’s snub is less about personal evaluation and more about structural limitations. They argue that the system no longer reflects the size and history of today’s NFL and that it has created a backlog that punishes even the most accomplished figures.

In the days following the announcement, calls for reform grew louder, with analysts and former players openly questioning whether the Hall needs to modernize its approach.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was among the most outspoken voices.

“Coach Belichick needs to be in the Hall of Fame, and it needed to be first ballot,” Gronkowski told Front Office Sports. “Now there’s no such thing as a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach.”

ESPN’s Mina Kimes acknowledged the frustration but expressed confidence that Brady would not face the same fate.

“Imagine being the guy who doesn’t vote for Tom Brady,” she said. “It’s ludicrous. So I think he’ll be fine.”

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes the backlash may already be shaping future votes.

“After the blowback to Belichick not getting in, they’re not going to keep Tom Brady out,” Florio said. “I hope they’ve learned their lesson.”

On paper, Brady’s résumé remains unmatched. He owns seven Super Bowl rings, three MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVPs, and the most passing touchdowns and yards in league history. No player has combined longevity, dominance, and championship success quite like him.

Still, Belichick’s delay has made fans wonder whether even the most obvious choices are truly guaranteed. For now, Belichick remains on the outside looking in, despite a career that defined an era. His absence from the Class of 2026 has transformed a long-simmering debate into a full-scale reckoning for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What is at stake is more than one coach’s legacy. It is the credibility of Canton itself.