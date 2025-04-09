“Don’t Be a Bobblehead QB”: Jon Gruden Gives Will Howard the Mantra for Success Before 2025 NFL Draft

Will Howard’s journey to the NFL has been nothing short of remarkable. After transferring from Kansas State, he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship in his lone season, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. However, despite his impressive resume, the Buckeyes’ talisman is not being considered a first-round pick.

But Howard isn’t rattled. He’s used to the doubt. In fact, he’s embracing it—and learning from one of the best football minds to ever wear a headset: Jon Gruden.

In a recent film-room session with the Super Bowl-winning coach, Howard broke down his game while Gruden offered his signature no-filter advice. The most memorable takeaway?

“There are going to be concepts you love… and there are going to be some you hate,” Gruden said, before delivering the classic one-liner.

“Don’t be a bobblehead quarterback. Don’t just say, ‘I like it, I like it, I like it,’ when you don’t (like something). Say, ‘No, I don’t like that f***ing play.’ Be honest.”

The two then shifted to the nuts and bolts of quarterbacking—specifically, pocket presence, which the veteran NFL head coach made clear is non-negotiable in the NFL. “You’re a pocket passer. I’m looking for a guy that can win in the pocket, number one,” Gruden tossed out a scenario.

Will Howard didn’t flinch, however, as he made a case for why his pocket passing is immaculate. “I think a lot of it is just being able to feel where that rush is coming from and having that natural ability to move in the pocket,” he replied before continuing,

“Keep your feet underneath you. That’s one of the best parts of my game—manipulating the pocket and being able to move around.”

Howard’s approach and perspective on playing from the pocket were exactly what Gruden wanted to hear, and he let him know how much he appreciated the response.. “I love it,” the former Bucs coach said with his eyes lit up.

If Gruden’s interaction with Will Howard is any indication, the Super Bowl-winning coach sees a lot of Josh Allen in him—particularly in their similar physicality and running ability.

But the similarities don’t end there. Like the reigning NFL MVP—who slid from a projected No. 1 overall pick to seventh—Howard currently has a low draft stock, with many projections viewing him as a Day 2 or Day 3 target.

As things stand, the potential landing spots range from the Raiders looking for a backup for Geno Smith to the Steelers interested in the same for whoever their QB1 will be.

Regardless of where the 23-year-old ends up, as Gruden himself hinted, Howard is the one with the most preparation and experience winning on the biggest stage—something none of his QB peers in this year’s draft class can boast about. A pocket passer with a championship pedigree and the self-awareness not to fake it in the film room is a rare find!