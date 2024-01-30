“I Saw Life Flashing”: Taylor Swift’s Good Friend Justin Timberlake Recalls 6’5 Travis Kelce Tripping Over Him Out of Joy Caused by Jimmy Fallon

Travis Kelce is the talk of the town these days. While all eyes are on his romance with Taylor Swift, it turns out they actually have a mutual friend in Justin Timberlake. And Timberlake had an interesting nugget for the Swifties who might be looking to mine more stories of the NFL tight end. In a recent excerpt from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake spilled the beans on an unforgettable golf event featuring the tight end alongside his close friend Patrick Mahomes.

Long before Taylor Swift met Travis, Timberlake met the Chiefs QB-TE duo at the Las Vegas golf tournament. Fallon, who wasn’t adept at golf prompted a wild celebration after he nailed a bunker shot. While showing a video of the incident, Timberlake said what happened next had his “life flash before my eyes.”

Travis Kelce, 6-foot-5 ran toward Justin Timberlake to celebrate the moment, with a side bump. As the singer overjoyed with the celebration tried to reciprocate, he tumbled after making contact. The moment was caught on camera, which has his memories afresh to date.

“I was like, he’s doing it! I have to do it!” adding, “And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me.”

Despite the initial mishap, a later video from a 2022 tournament showed Timberlake and Kelce mastering the side-bump routine giving a glimpse into their blossoming friendship. However, as the tale of Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift became public just a few months later in September, the bromance hit the headlines for his closeness to each of them.

Calling Travis Kelce ‘one of the nicest guys’, Justin wrapped up his story on a better note. It is no news that Justin is close to Travis, as the latter once named him to be the ‘most famous’ person on his phone. Timberlake is also one of Swift’s closest friends, with the international pop star once even claiming that Timberlake is her musical crush.

However, the tables have turned as Swift is now not only the closest but also the most famous person on Kelce’s phone. Although it’s been a while, the clip’s reappearance on social media, the clip of Kelce jumping and Timberlake crashing left fans in stitches.

Fans Amused With the Golf Anecdote

As the narration of Travis Kelce joyfully toppling over JT circulated on social media, fans couldn’t contain their laughter. The clip of Travis Kelce’s exuberance sparked a flurry of witty reactions, with one fan expressing delight at the recreation of the antics by both Fallon and Timberlake.

“Ohhh this was FANTASTIC! LOVED the reinactment [reenactment] of #JimmyFallon and #JustinTimberlake‘s Golf Tourney!” wrote the fan.

One fan quipped, “And his [this] is why Trav has JT in his phone……”

Other joked about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both, writing, “Looks like @jtimberlake was able to stay upright after shoulder bumping @PatrickMahomes but not @tkelce tight ends hit different“.

Amidst the responses, one marveled at Kelce’s strength writing, “Travis picking up Jimmy with one arm”

The playful atmosphere takes a turn towards speculations as the Chiefs move to the AFC Championship game. Even if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win, Taylor Swift might miss the Super Bowl due to her Tokyo concerts. But, TayTay’s record 11 appearances to support the Red Tribe have fans anticipating it against all odds.