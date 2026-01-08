Shilo Sanders Takes Up Thrift Store Challenge Amid Bankruptcy Case

In case you didn’t know, Shilo Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023, seeking to discharge $11 million in debt. Then, this past October, a trustee in the case filed a claim alleging Sanders violated bankruptcy law by transferring $250K without authorization. As of December, that claim was upheld, and the case remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Amid the court proceedings, Sanders doesn’t seem all too worried, though. He’s been pumping videos out on his YouTube channel, which is now up to 290k subscribers. Most recently, he attempted a thrift store challenge, giving himself 10 minutes to find an outfit and post it on Instagram.

Interestingly enough, it was Sanders’ first time ever stepping into a thrift store, and he looked completely lost. Part of the challenge had him entering just 15 minutes before closing, leaving little time to get oriented.

Secondly, Sanders was shocked to learn that the clothes weren’t sorted by size. He did appreciate the color coding, though. He later talked about how at Louis Vuitton stores, the workers simply bring all of the clothes to the shopper in the correct size. But when he asked a thrift store worker where his size was, she laughed and told him he would have to sort through the racks himself.

After gathering his picks, Sanders was told that the store was closing and he had to leave. On his way out, he was stunned to spot a Birkin bag on display.

“They actually got a Berkin bag in here!” Shilo said. “I’m at the thrift store, bruh. I didn’t know they would have that at the thrift store.”

That wasn’t the only thing Sanders was surprised by. Later, when he saw the cheap bill for his outfit, he was straight up dumbfounded.

“$34?” Shilo said again, to his surprise. “Sorry, this is my first time here. This is like a great deal.”

At the end of the video, Sanders went home and tried on the outfit. Of course, he added his own diamond chains to make it look extra snazzy. But for the most part, the shirt and pants that he found looked quite nice and fit his style.

If Shilo is going to continue to get into bankruptcy trouble, then he might need to get more acquainted with thrifting. It’s a great way to save some money, and you can even find some expensive clothing for great prices.

After all, Sanders only spent $34 on an outfit that he was satisfied with by the end of the video. It goes to show that the cleanest fits don’t always need expensive articles of clothing. Sometimes, simple is much better.