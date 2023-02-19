How Much Do XFL Players Make? XFL Player Salary

With the XFL season officially underway, fans are excited about this new minor league that can potentially fill the gaps between NFL seasons. However, the XFL surely does not aim to be just another minor league. Having attracted a lot of talented players to play in their league, the XFL is slowly and steadily trying to get a seat on the big table. Though, just how much are they trying to bring in these good players?

The XFL currently fields a lot of ex-NFL players and players who fell short of making the roster on NFL teams. However, these players are not bad by any means. In fact, they have now been given an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills, something they couldn’t do in the NFL. XFL officials are already hoping their league will become the “launching pad” for future NFL prospects.

However, XFL players certainly don’t have everything that their NFL counterparts have. Perhaps the biggest and most ‘in-the-face’ difference, is the salary. XFL players can earn above $50,000 a season, but only if they play each and every game for their team. Without the game time, their salaries could drop to as low as $15,000. That’s significantly less than the NFL’s minimum wage standard.

The XFL is set to duke it out with other minor leagues to claim more viewers

The XFL may have The Rock in their corner, but they seem to be a little bit late to the party. Their closest competitor, the USFL, kicked off in 2022, gaining a massive headstart. What’s more, the XFL’s broadcasting deals with ESPN and Disney pale in comparison to the fact that Fox Sports owns USFL. This means, their rivals have almost unrestricted access to the greatest NFL legend of all time: Tom Brady.

This is sure to be a setback for the XFL, however, all is not lost for the young enterprise. The league has only kicked off, and a full-scale popularity battle between these two leagues has not yet begun. No one knows what weapons The Rock will pull in to combat the legendary TB12. Knowing Johnson, there is every possibility of him springing a surprise on their opponents with some out-of-the-blue idea.

For now, fans can relish the action these two leagues provide without the fear of missing out on either. What’s more, with the NFL off-season promising some exciting fights, there is no dearth of entertainment for fans. Hold on tight as the next few months take you on a roller coaster ride.

