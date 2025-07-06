Houston Texans Pledge $500,000 for Texas Summer Camp Flood Victims, Robert Griffin III Prays for the 23 Missing Girls

Local volunteers, the American Red Cross, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Fire Department established a shelter at the PaulAnn Church after record flooding in San Angelo on July 4, 2025.

The American public is still coming to terms with the increasingly lethal flooding that is occurring in central Texas. The Guadalupe River rose by more than 20 feet in height in the span of just 90 minutes, claiming the lives of dozens.

As of writing, the current death toll has risen to 48, which reportedly includes 28 adults and 15 children. A local summer camp in the region, Camp Mystic, was tragically struck by the event, resulting in a current count of 27 missing children.

In light of the catastrophe, the region’s local NFL team, the Houston Texans, has pledged half a million dollars in an effort to provide support and resources to those who have been impacted.

The Houston Texans are committing $500,000 to provide support and resources to those impacted by the devastating flooding in the Texas Hill Country communities. pic.twitter.com/FYwACkMC23 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 5, 2025

Several past and present NFL stars have also reached out across various social media platforms to share their condolences and prayers for their fellow Americans. After seeing a harrowing video of an SUV being carried away by the floodwater, former Washington signal caller, Robert Griffin III, shared the footage on X, voicing his concerns for both the missing children and emergency responders who are currently risking their lives in an effort to bring everyone home.

Over 27 people including 9 children have died during the Texas Floods. Praying for all the victims and their families. Praying for the 23 young girls who are still missing and the first responders who are doing everything the can to find and save them. 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/QhGoaXOmt8 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 5, 2025

Local football legend and former pass rusher for the Texans, J.J. Watt, who previously set the record for the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in American history by raising more than $41 million to help Texas communities recover from Hurricane Harvey, made a similar post.

Despite being a Wisconsin native, Watt has a loving and longstanding relationship with the state of Texas.

Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas. Please bring those girls home safely. 🙏🏻 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 5, 2025

In light of the Texans’ gesture, several fans felt the need to commend both the franchise and the Texans as a whole for their resiliency.

There is no state like the great state of Texas. Y’all come together like no other in times of tragedy and devastation. My heart goes out to all of the victims in the Texas Hill Country community and I’m praying for the victims friends and families. 🙏 Absolutely… — Sassy Devil Dog 🔥 (@VinoNStrosGal) July 5, 2025

The franchise has routinely stepped up for its community in times such as these, but given the scope of calamity, others are now calling for their own teams to pitch in as well. In fact, the state of North Carolina recently experienced its own form of catastrophic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Given the similarity between the two events, one Panthers fan implored them to follow in the Texans’ footsteps.

Would love to see the @Panthers organization and fans chip in as well, especially since we went through something similar last year. Praying for the affected! — Panthers Talk (@panthers_fbtalk) July 5, 2025

A local Texans fan, claiming to live in close proximity to the ongoing flood, also made sure to reach out to the team to express his gratitude.

I live extremely close to this and seeing my favorite team support it means so much! Texans W! — Battle Red (@texan1fan) July 5, 2025

Unfortunately, the counts of both missing persons and fatalities are expected to rise as authorities continue to sort through the wreckage. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue to plague the region for the next several days, as a flash flood emergency warning has now been issued for the neighboring area of Lake Travis.

If you are currently in the region, please stay up to date with the information and advice that are now being routinely issued by both federal and local authorities. For those who are considering or are interested in donating to show their support, a list of verified fundraisers for both Texas communities and survivors of the flood can be found on WFAA’s website.