“Don’t Think They’ll Catch Up”: Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Believe Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Will Ever Surpass His Behemoth Record With Tom Brady

With Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady hanging their cleats, they have surely passed the best QB-TE baton to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, Gronkowski still believes that there is one behemoth record set by him and TB12 that the star duo can never break and that is his 105 touchdown receptions with Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski, in his latest appearance with Kay Adams at the ‘Up And Adams Show’ dished honest thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. When asked whether the Kansas City Chiefs duo would successfully break his record of 105 TD receptions with Tom Brady, Gronk didn’t hesitate before answering no.

Rob Gronkowski is Confident That Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Won’t Breach His and Tom Brady’s Record

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce might be the hottest offensive duos in the NFL right now, but they’re way short of reaching Brady and Gronkowski’s record. They have recorded a total of only 48 touchdowns together in the five seasons that they have played so far.

Tom Brady and Gronkowski achieved their 105-touchdown receptions across 11 seasons. After their heroics for New England, Gronk and Brady’s formidable partnership also continued at Tampa Bay, as the big TE sensationally came out of retirement to join his close friend.

The 34-year-old tight end bragged about his chemistry with the 7-time Super Bowl quarterback, claiming that his record with Brady is the most mindblowing record of his career. “It is pretty crazy whenever I see the amount of touchdown receptions I have from Tom. It’s actually the most mindblowing stat of mine and I appreciate it as well. That just shows how appreciated I was to be with Tom Brady throughout my whole career and that’s why I wanted to stick with him throughout my whole career,” Gronkowski said about his quarterback.

Gronk was blunt in his admission about the fact that Kelce and Mahomes would not be able to breach the 105 touchdown receptions score. However, he felt making a comparison between his and Brady’s touchdown ratio and Mahomes and Kelce’s receptions and yard count would be a fair thing to do.

“I don’t think they’ll catch up in that department, but you can compare our (Tom and Gronk’s) touchdown ratio to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s receptions and yardage… it’s kind of similar stat to my touchdowns,” Gronkowski said. Although records are meant to be broken, it seems that Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are likely to fall short of their senior colleagues, unless they conjure up something exceptional in the upcoming seasons.

Travis Kelce Labelled Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski As The Best QB-TE Duo Of The NFL

With Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes tasting extraordinary success over the past few seasons, the NFL world has strongly debated the possibility of them surpassing the greatness of Brady and Gronkowski. While Brady and Gronkowski have won 4 Super Bowl titles together, the Chiefs duo have 2 titles to their name.

In terms of overall success, Mahomes and Kelce have a fair bit to do to reach the heights set by their senior colleagues. Travis Kelce also recently acknowledged Brady and Gronkowski’s greatness, by naming them as the best quarterback tight end duo to have ever graced the NFL.

It will be interesting to see how close Mahomes and Kelce get to Gronk and Brady’s impressive record in the near future.