Tom Brady puts his $250 million net worth to work by investing in $14 million WNBA organization Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady may be done with his NFL career, but the legendary quarterback hasn’t stopped being a presence in the sporting world. Recently, he announced he’ll be joining the ownership of the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady has always been one to look for business opportunities wherever he can. Now that he’s done with his football career, he has the complete freedom to focus on building his brand and elevating his status even more.

Of course, the two biggest brands to his name right now are the TB12 method and the sports clothing line, the Brady Brand. Brady has a net worth of $250 million in 2023, and it looks like he’s set on making strategic moves to keep his value high.

Mark Davis, the current Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces owner, announced the move and how happy he was to have a winner like Brady on board.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” he said. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the @LVAces, the team announced Thursday. (📹: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/RZH7N0YVhv — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2023

The move has been coming for a long time apparently. Brady was hooked on to the idea ever since he sat courtside at an Aces game when they were playing and beat the Connecticut Sun on May 31, 2022.

Brady released his own statement on how happy he was to be joining the team.