“Don’t Touch Me”: Cam Newton Says He Was ‘Practicing Social Distancing Way Before COVID’

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Cam Newton

Cam Newton Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports & Imagn Images

Protecting a quarterback is no easy feat, and former Panthers TE Brandon Williams was a master at it, according to Cam Newton. The former QB had an unforgettable experience to support his claim. He recalled how Williams, also known as “Swole,” was ejected from a game against the Saints after a “guy approached” Newton, challenging his “social distancing” stance.

Reflecting on the incident during the 4th & 1 Podcast, Newton expressed his aversion to touchy-feely interactions. He stated that he practiced social distancing long before the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing, “Don’t touch me.” Newton credited his “dawg” Swole for stepping in and protecting him during that moment. Although he didn’t specify the year, the incident occurred during a game against the Saints.

“I scored a touchdown and was celebrating when one of the guys approached me. I’m big on touchy feelings. I was practicing social distancing way before COVID happened. But my dawg Swole interjected with brute force and got ejected from the game. But let that be known. You know what I’m saying? We just got some straightening. So, shoutout to my guys.”

While Newton acknowledged his preference for social distancing, it’s worth noting his ‘awkward’ encounter with Shedeur Sanders in October during the Colorado-UCF game. Instead of a hug, which is customary for quarterback interactions, Cam extended his hand for a handshake, further indicating his practice of social distancing.

Newton recalled the Brandon Williams incident after the show discussed Chargers’ Bradley Bozeman’s altercation with a Saints defender for a dirty play against Justin Herbert. Bozeman believed it was his “job to protect the quarterback,” describing the incident as “one of the dirtier plays he has ever seen,” which resulted in the defender twisting Herbert’s leg.

Bozeman was livid about the situation, and it was Herbert who ultimately pulled him away from the altercation. The play also resulted in offsetting personal fouls and went viral on social media.

There is a commonality in how Bozeman and Williams protected Newton and Herbert: both care deeply about the quarterback’s health. This aspect is significant, especially considering Newton’s emphasis on practicing social distancing.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

