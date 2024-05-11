Deiondra Sanders Gives Thumbs Up to Shilo’s ‘Prime Time’ Performance in B.M.F

May 11, Friday was a special day for the Sanders family as Shilo portrayed his dad Deion Sanders in the season finale of Starz’s ‘BMF’. It was a moment of pride for Coach Prime. The episode titled ‘Prime Time’ gave Shilo a chance to showcase his acting chops and to represent the younger version of his father.

The major reason the role went to Shilo was his lookalike features with Deion Sanders. Shilo did not do a disappointing job, as several fans and experts endorsed him for acting well. Meanwhile, Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders joined the fans to congratulate her brother.

Deiondra, usually active on social media shared an Instagram story posted by Jaysun Mays to endorse Shilo’s performance. The story praised Shilo for doing justice to the role and explained why this episode is special.

He shared these words.

“Shilo Sanders appearance on the BMF was more than him representing for Deion Sanders & the Sanders family. It is more than representation for College football. This was more importantly him representing for the culture and the true essence of what multi-talented and multifaceted is.”

The show is originally based on Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory, who raised a crime family in Detroit. The reference to Deion Sanders in the show is that the gangsters used to visit his club ‘Prime Time 21’ when he was playing in Atlanta. And Shilo played that part to perfection, according to fans and experts.

Shilo’s Role And How It Benefits His Career

Shilo has only one scene in the episode. However, it is a major boost for him and his dad, Deion Sanders. This is because of the family’s established thrust on personal marketing. Earlier, his brother Shedeur’s rap performance was widely met with criticism last week. Hence Shilo’s performance was more of a saving grace for the family. Moreover, it can help enhance his career growth.

Ranked no.18 in NIL valuation, $1.1M Shilo can amplify his brand, by the time he joins the NFL Draft 2025. In addition, he just had to appear in only one scene, which meant the family could stay out of potential controversies. They could evade questions such as the relationship between Coach Prime and the gangster because of the formal portrayal.

As the Sanders family has already showcased themselves on the Deion Sanders Jr. podcast, whether media giants would do a documentary on the family yet again is another possibility that could pop up after Shilo’s portrayal of young Coach Prime.