“Don’t Wanna Face Him”: Despite Keeping Lamar Jackson Locked Down to 10 Points, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is Still Scared of Ravens QB

The Chiefs advanced to their 4th SB in 5 years as they defeated the gutsy Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs’ defense kept Lamar Jackson and his men under check. While the players were phenomenal, the credit also goes to a well-thought-out game plan by their DC Steve Spagnuolo.

Despite limiting the Ravens to a single TD, Steve doesn’t wish to face the MVP frontrunner Lamar again. After the game, during an interview, Spagnuolo said that Baltimore has got a great offense and he doesn’t want to play against the MVP-favorite again. He said,

” That’s a serious, serious offense over there. That quarterback, I don’t think I want ever to play against him again. Very Scary.”

Spagnuolo has built his reputation on building impenetrable defences, He was the Giants DC in 2007 when they strangled the highest-scoring Patriots offense led by Brady in the Super Bowl. Spag’s defense blitzed Jackson 21 times, because of which Baltimore shotcaller took a sack and completed only 8 out of 18 pass attempts for only 125 yards. The Ravens turned the ball over thrice. Lamar was rushed so many times that he threw the ball into the triple coverage, which was picked off by Deion Bush as per CBS Sports.

The Ravens had the best-rushing offense coming into playoffs, averaging 156.5 yards. Lamar himself rushed for 821 yards during the regular season and rushed for another 100 against the Texans with 2 TDs. The Chiefs restricted their run game to only 81 yards and Jackson to only 54 yards.

And many attribute this turnaround to Spagnuolo’s wife coming to Kansas City for the first time since he took over the defensive play-calling back in 2019.

Was November the Turning Point for Steve Spagnuolo?

Steve moved to Kansas City in 2019 but his wife Maria stayed in Philadelphia. It was not until November that she finally joined her husband at Chiefs. And it looks like it had a positive effect on Spagnuolo. The Chief’s defense which didn’t crack the top ten in his three seasons, has emerged as the meanest and most efficient defense in the league.

It ranks among the league’s elite and is giving up less than 300 yards and 16 points per game at 15.9 and their playoff captain and team veteran DT Chris Jones gives credit to DC’s wife for their emergence. Jones made an appearance on the Rich Eisen show and said this is the best defense he has played on since Spagnuolo came here and the main difference this year is Steve’s wife moving to Kansas. Chris said-

” The difference people don’t know is Spag’s wife moved to Kansas City, which changed the whole game for us. She haven’t been living in Kansas City and this is her first year living in Kansas City and that has changed. He has his family here, he has his wife here and you know when you have your significant other around you, it just makes you a better person. I think that what she being here has done for him and has done for us.”

The Chiefs have won 8 and lost 4 matches including playoffs since November. But they haven’t conceded more than 27 points in any of those matches despite playing against top offenses like the Dolphins, Bills, Ravens, Eagles, etc. While the offense has struggled throughout the season, their defense has made up for that. However, now they face another top offense in the 49ers. Another defensive masterclass could cement a dynasty for the Chiefs. Spagnuolo would become a 4-time SB-winning coach and will attract a lot of interest from franchises for an HC job.