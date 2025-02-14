Rob Gronkowski Candidly States He “Might Go Back to Football” Amid Travis Kelce’s March 14 Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs thought this offseason would be filled with banners, confetti, and a parade. Instead, they’re regrouping after a humbling Super Bowl LIX defeat. With dreams of a three-peat dashed, they must turn the page to 2025. And they’ve placed a deadline on tight end Travis Kelce to do the same.

Advertisement

Multiple reports indicate Kansas City has given Kelce until Mar. 14 to decide if he’s retiring or continuing his NFL career. Kelce, per Spotrac, would save the Chiefs approximately $17.3 million against the cap by retiring.

A significant chunk of those savings – $11.5 million – comes via a roster bonus he’d receive on the deadline date.

It’s no secret that Kelce has an active off-field life. Is navigating the challenges of a busy world beyond football worth the grueling process of training for another season? That’s to be determined.

What’s certain is that a peer of Kelce’s, Rob Gronkowski, thinks his retirement work is more tiring than preparing for the NFL. He said so on the latest Dudes with Dudes podcast.

“I was talking to my brother… and I told him, ‘hey, I might as well go back to football, because I’m grinding harder than I ever grinded before and I’m not even playing football’… playing ball would be easier than what I’ve been doing the last six months.”

Gronkowski worked as an analyst for FOX each Sunday morning and afternoon, made regular appearances on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show, and cohosted the Dudes with Dudes podcast with Edelman. He’s also in an abundance of USAA commercials. Each of those gigs required a hearty time commitment.

Would Rob Gronkowski return to the NFL?

Gronkowski unretired from football back in 2020 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady. However, it’s unlikely he’ll return to the league a second time. Gronkowski accidentally rebuffing an offer from Joe Burrow to join the Cincinnati Bengals is evidence of that.

True story: Joe Burrow reached out to Gronk about signing with the #Bengals! (via @DudesOnDudesPod)pic.twitter.com/HQZYDjcg2n — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 6, 2024

It’s hard for any quarterback, even Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, to live up to Brady’s lofty standard. So even if Kelce retired and Kansas City called him, Gronkowski would almost certainly maintain his media roles. He’s one of the most marketable retired NFL players. His charismatic, fun-loving personality attracts attention.

Gronkowski’s energy is unmatched. Most importantly, he’s making millions without absorbing the physical toll of football. It makes sense that he’d stay in his current lane. He signaled as much on Dudes with Dudes.

“I appreciate all my jobs. I’m definitely thankful for every job that I had throughout the season. I would just say the travel was really tough. That’s where the grind is. So I’m just chilling right now. Getting back into a routine, getting all my workouts. But just overall, I’m very thankful… football season was amazing.”

Barring a major surprise, fans can look forward to Gronkowski gracing the FOX studio and podcast couches again in 2025.