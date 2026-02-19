“Gonna Miss You Bro”: Shedeur Sanders Emotional as Wyatt Teller Exits Cleveland Browns

Following the departure of tight end David Njoku, it seems as if the mass exodus from the Cleveland Browns is set to continue, as their starting right guard of the past seven years, Wyatt Teller, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving the franchise as soon as he becomes a free agent.

Advertisement

The Browns originally acquired Teller through a trade with the Buffalo Bills just prior to the beginning of the 2019 regular season. Their initial trade for Teller marked one of the few instances in which Cleveland objectively won a trade in the past several years.

“I wish things were different,” Teller started in his official address to the Dawg Pound. “Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever… Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts.”

The former Bill became a fan favorite by the time he was able to earn a second-team All-Pro title in his second year with the Browns. And the three consecutive Pro Bowls that he would compile immediately afterwards helped to establish him as one of the team’s most familiar faces.

They may not have been able to spend that much time together, but it’s now clear that Teller even meant something to his most recent quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. The two of them competed in just four regular-season games together throughout all of 2025, yet Teller’s departure was still enough to invoke a somber comment from the soon-to-be sophomore.

Shedeur Sanders gets emotional about Wyatt Teller's exit from Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/6B65yig5OW — NFL News and Updates (@NSportsrus8926) February 18, 2026

Complete with a “:(” and all, Sanders made sure that Teller knew that even his greenest of teammates were thankful for his services and that they were always aware of exactly how much he meant to the city of Cleveland. Of course, what’s done is done, however, and the attention will now shift back towards the Browns and their never-ending rebuild.

Teller and the aforementioned Njoku figure to be the first of many veteran departures from the team, as the franchise is set to endure yet another massive overhaul on offense. They’ve now seen the firing of their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, and their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, who had only been with the team for a year.

The franchise does have the added benefit of possessing both the 6th and 24th overall picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but given their track record, it’s hard to have much confidence in that either. Simply put, the only thing that you can be certain of when it comes to Cleveland is uncertainty, so until something finally changes in Cleveland, it’s safe to say that this is nothing more than the same old thing from the ol’ Brownies.