NFL Most Sacked QB: Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers, Top 5 Quarterbacks Who Have Been Sacked The Most Number Of Times

Tom Brady has displaced Ben Roethlisberger to take the top spot on the list of most sacked quarterbacks of all time.

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the great game. Even at 45 years of age, the man has the trust in his abilities to deliver match-winning performances.

With as many as 7 Super Bowl rings in his kitty, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Tom is indeed one of a kind. However, when someone plays for more than two decades at the highest level, he is bound to create a few embarrassing records as well.

Recently, during the Thursday Night’s clash against the Baltimore Ravens, Brady surpassed Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger to become the most sacked quarterback in the history of the game.

Before coming into the clash, Tom had to be sacked only two more times in order to grab the top position on the list which is exactly what happened.

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady Should Stop Embarrassing Themselves”: NFL Twitter Suggests That It Is Time For The Veteran Quarterbacks To Retire

Top 5 Most Sacked NFL Quarterbacks

While Big Ben ended his career with 554 sacks in 249 games, Brady is at the top spot now with 556 sacks. Moreover, with Tom set to appear in more encounters, it wouldn’t be surprise if he ends up establishing a nice lead over Big Ben.

The third most sacked quarterback in the history of the league is Brett Favre. The Packers legend was sacked 525 times in 302 appearances. Fourth on the list is John Elway.

The Broncos legend was active in the league for 15 long years and was sacked 516 times in in 234 games. The fifth quarterback on the list is reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

In the last two seasons, Rodgers was named the most valuable player but similar to Tom Brady, he is also not having a fruitful season. Till now, the Packers star has been sacked 513 times in his career.

While Tom is now sitting comfortably at the top, there is a good chance that Rodgers will end up climbing up a few spots as he still has a lot of game time left in his career.

Although Tom and Rodgers have been consistently good in the past, this season has turned out to be a forgettable one for both the legends. While Bucs have lost 5 out of their 8 games, the Packers have lost 4 out of their 7 and are set to take on Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills in their upcoming game.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers and Brady performs in the upcoming clashes.

Also Read: Chase Claypool trade rumors : Should the Packers shell out for a new target for Aaron Rodgers?