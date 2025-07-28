“Not Easy to Think You May Not be There”: Deion Sanders Found Writing His Will “Mentally & Emotionally” Tough

The concept of a “will” isn’t complicated, whether you’re rich or poor. One may have much to give, the other very little, but both face the same uncomfortable truth: writing a will means confronting your own mortality and accepting that life can change in an instant. Deion Sanders came to this realization after battling serious health issues over the past year and a half. It prompted him to take action. But when he finally sat down to draft his will, he found the process to be far more emotionally and mentally exhausting than he had expected.

Coach Prime opened up about the emotional toll his health struggles took on him, particularly the moment he decided to draft his will, just in case things took a turn for the worse. By his own admission, he wasn’t mentally prepared for it. The emotions hit hard and fast, making the moment feel unbearable.

The thought of missing out on his children’s lives, watching them grow, marry, and start families of their own, shook him the most. That realization struck him like a bolt of lightning and left him in a dark place emotionally.

“I don’t know if I’m ready, mentally, emotionally. Last night was tough. Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will. It’s just not easy at all. To think that you may not be here, but you want to make sure everybody’s straight.”

Like his father, Deion Jr.—affectionately known as Bucky—loves and takes great pride in his work. But unlike his brothers, he didn’t follow the football path. Instead, he carved out his own lane in social media, documenting everything for the Colorado Buffaloes and capturing intimate moments within the Sanders family, including the difficult ones.

Bucky was there with a camera during Coach Prime’s health struggles, chronicling his father’s journey back to Colorado. But despite his professionalism, those were the hardest moments to record. Filming something as personal wasn’t easy. Bucky didn’t want to do it at all. In that moment, he just wanted to be a son, not a content creator, just be there, take care of his father, and offer support.

But Deion Sanders insisted. He wanted those moments recorded not for attention, but for a purpose. He believed it was important for his children to see what he went through, that it was more than just a health scare; it was a test from God for the entire Sanders family. Coach Prime wanted his kids to turn to God’s love, place their faith in Him, and recognize the power of divine grace.

Through that grace, Deion recovered and came out stronger, having endured his trials and tribulations with his faith intact.

” When he told me to document the whole thing, at first, I’m like, ” Bro, I just want to be there as your son. I don’t really want to document. “. Now, as time went on and the battle was fought and battle was won, I see why. I’m not only going through this for me. It’s like in John 9 in the Bible, Jesus helped a blind man who was born blind. That’s the way my dad was thinking the whole time, with having me record and document this. This is an opportunity for God’s power to be shown with all these trials and tribulations I’m going through.”

Since April, Coach Prime had been living like a recluse at his home in Texas, battling a mysterious but serious health issue that he chose not to share publicly. While he didn’t reveal the exact nature of the condition, many people linked it to his past medical struggles. Sanders previously suffered from severe blood clots in his legs, which led to the amputation of two toes. During this latest health scare, he also revealed that he lost 14 pounds—further proof of how serious the situation had become.

Although the recovery has been slow and difficult, Deion Sanders is finally on the mend and has now returned to Colorado after spending several months away. We just hope that he continues to stay healthy for the sake of his family and many others in Colorado who are counting on him.