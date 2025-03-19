Donna Kelce Once Admitted She Wanted a Baby Girl but Had No Issues With “Fashionista” Travis Kelce

Having raised not one, but two NFL legends, Donna Kelce has solidified herself amongst the greats of motherhood. Having been blessed with the experience of watching both of her sons compete against one another at Super Bowl LVII, it seems fair to say that she has certainly enjoyed the fruits of her loving labor.

However, she wasn’t always set on the idea of having two boys. On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Donna joined her children, Jason and Travis, to discuss amongst various topics, her plans to have another child.

After highlighting the struggles that she faced in attempting to become pregnant for a second time, the football mom teased that she had initially hoped for the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs to be a girl.

“I will say, yes, I was hoping for a girl, but I got one. He’s a fashionista… And a dancer.”

Relishing in the fact that his mother had just lambasted his youngest sibling on camera, the former Philadelphia Eagle couldn’t help to contain his laughter. Unfortunately for Travis, she wasn’t done.

In detailing the origins of Travis’ name, the Ohio University alumni explained that the source of her inspiration proved to be day-time television.

“There was another a Travis, on a soap opera during the day. Oh my god, he was the most gorgeous man in the whole world and I named you after him.”

Promptly realizing that his mother had just admitted to lying to his father about the true origin of their son’s name, Jason once again failed to hide his reaction as he jokingly questioned, “That’s so terrible. How could you do that?”

In hopes of keeping of the peace during the next family dinner, perhaps it’s best that dad doesn’t watch the full podcast. Thankfully, for both the sake of the NFL and the family, Donna ensured that her boys were raised to be a bit more honest than she may be.

When it came to time for the duo to pursue their grid iron dreams, momma Kelce admitted that there was some uncertainty at first. Nevertheless, she always believed in her sons throughout their respective journeys.

“Jason was the first one and I know that that was very taxing. We were all hoping, so desperately, that he was going to get drafted… It went on for days and it was just one of those things that we didn’t know if it was going to happen, but I knew you guys were talented. I knew you had the perseverance… It’s just that you don’t know how your children relate nationally.”

Being sure to remind them that “there’s a lot of kids that are talented as you are, sitting on the bench,” Donna made it clear as to where both men ultimately derived their sense of self-belief from. Suffice to say, the Ohio native couldn’t be anymore proud of her two sons.

As Jason and the rest of the family continue to enjoy the spoils of their success, the 2025 regular season continues to loom large for Travis, who now hopes to redeem himself after a lackluster showing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.