Dallas Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliot or Tony Pollard; Mike Martz Picks His Starting Running Back

On the Cowboys’ roster, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are the two top running backs. However, Pollard accepted the position of RB 1 for the fourth time in his career after Elliot’s injury. Pollard finished his final game against the Chicago Bears with 131 rushing yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry, and the Cowboys won 49-29.

If we look at their individual record, Pollard had a 57-yard rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. With three rushing touchdowns and 13 carries for 141 yards in Week 8’s 49-29 victory over Chicago, Pollard earned Ground Player of the Week honors.

Not a single step is wasted by Tony Pollard. Showing beautiful dexterity as he uses his inside foot to direct his transitions. Smooth from cut to cut. pic.twitter.com/01hDlAOKCh — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) November 2, 2022

However, Ezekiel Elliott had 443 yards on 109 attempts (4.1 YPC) and four touchdowns prior to his knee injury. In close-quarter situations, Prescott trusts him because of his pass-blocking skills.

What Mike Martz had to say on Ezekiel Elliot-Tony Pollard situation?

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Mike Martz said, “If I were in charge in Dallas, Tony Pollard would be the Cowboys’ starting running back.”

If Martz were Mike McCarthy, he would make the change right away, the coach said, adding that Pollard is the team’s top runner and has been for some time. “I think Pollard has been more productive in the last three years with the opportunities that he’s had, Pollard is the better of the two backs,” Martz added.

Zeke has never had a game with 3 rushing TD. Tony Pollard has it in his first start of the season today. pic.twitter.com/y6wnADScVG — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

Mike went on to claim that based on everything he has seen, Pollard should be preferred over Zeke. He added that Elliot’s massive $90 million contract might be influencing the Cowboys to go with him.

Martz remarked, “I think the owner (Jerry Jones), you know, they’re into him for a lot of money. And in Dallas, I believe it probably does. Normally, that stuff shouldn’t factor into it.”

Pollard has surely proven his competence. When Tony Pollard carried the ball for the Cowboys, more often than not, they had a positive outcome. In eight games (two starts), Pollard has averaged 6.2 yards per carry while Elliott has only managed 4.1. In seven games this season, Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

