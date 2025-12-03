“Dude Saw Brandon Aiyuk Lose That Dollar”: Fans Erupt as Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Return Update

Every football fan was recently surprised by the Brandon Aiyuk and San Francisco 49ers saga. The wideout had $27 million in guarantees voided by the team for reportedly not attending meetings and other activities during the offseason. It was an unusual situation. And now, just a week after that report, Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been designated to return to practice.

That’s right, Watson is reportedly inching closer to a return in Cleveland. He was activated from the PUP list after over a year.

After two Achilles tears, the QB must be ready to see if he still has what it takes to lead a team.

The #Browns have designated QB Deshaun Watson (Achilles) to return from PUP. pic.twitter.com/mHLohuEFtu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2025

However, fans didn’t focus on Watson being designated to return or what it could mean for the Browns going forward. Instead, they focused on tying the move to the Aiyuk saga, claiming that Watson is returning to practice because, unlike Aiyuk, he doesn’t want to lose his guaranteed money.

“Dude saw Aiyuk lose that $ and said not me!” one joked.

“Do NOT put this guy back on the field. Period,” another pleaded.

“Out of all the bad things that have happened to this team this season, this is by far and away the worst like get him gone,” someone else said.

Dude saw Aiyuk lose that $ and said not me! — Jon from Maspeth (@JonFromMaspeth) December 3, 2025

Not everyone was unenthusiastic about Watson’s possible return, however.

“Watson beating the Steelers in week 17 to knock them out of the playoffs is gonna be cinema,” they predicted.

It’s still uncertain if Watson will be able to return this season. Opening his 21-day practice window is a good sign, though. But if he can’t get himself up to a comfortable speed in that span, he will have to sit out the rest of the year.

The good news for Watson is that his contract can’t be voided as long as he keeps attending mandatory meetings and similar team activities. He signed a $230 million deal with the Browns in 2022, and all of it was fully guaranteed.

As for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, both are waiting to see if Watson can take the field this season. The Browns have already been reluctant to play either rookie. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kevin Stefanski goes right back to Watson the moment he looks ready.