Shedeur Sanders Finally Reveals If He’ll Recreate Coach Prime’s Iconic Moment in the 2025 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders carried himself with unmistakable swagger from his college days — a magnetic aura that few, if any, have ever matched. So when he walked into the green room on draft day, rocking a Starter jacket emblazoned with the “Prime Time” logo, iconic sunglasses, flashy jewelry, and those signature jerry curls, he made a statement before even hearing his name called.

And when he delivered one of the most unforgettable quotes to Andrea Kremer, the Falcons knew exactly what they were getting. When asked how he felt when the Lions took Barry Sanders instead of him, he said, “I was so happy. I was kind of scared. I thought Detroit was going to take me. I would have asked for so much money, they would’ve to put me on a layaway.”

Now, with Shedeur Sanders preparing for his draft moment, the question is: Can he recreate that magic? On the latest episode of The Insiders, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport asked Shedeur Sanders if he’d be willing to recreate — or even top — his father’s legendary draft day moment. The Buffs quarterback didn’t hesitate to shut that down.

He made it clear: Deion set the benchmark, and trying to outdo it just isn’t in the cards. “I’m not trying to compete,” Shedeur said, adding that he’ll just let things unfold naturally.

“Na. I think he set the standard. I think he set the standard for sure. Whatever happens naturally will just happen,” he said.

That’s not to say that Shedeur won’t have an iconic moment of his own. In true Gen Z fashion, he’s not shy about showing a little flair. And like a true Sanders, he has a taste for bold style — from heavy jewelry and fresh hairstyles to flashy on-field celebrations. His “Legendary” necklace and signature celebration, where he flashes his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500, have already become a hit among football fans.

The draft is still two weeks away, so the Buffs’ QB still has to wait for his iconic moment. In the meanwhile, he is not sitting idle, trying to imagine a draft day scenario. He has been pretty busy trying to visit different franchises and meet the coaches. He recently visited the Steelers and met HC Mike Tomlin.

Shedeur “connected well” with coaches in Pittsburgh

The trip gave Shedeur Sanders a clearer understanding of why the Steelers have such a winning culture — and insight into Mike Tomlin’s mindset. He even noted that he and Coach Tomlin share similar principles and philosophies.

In a brief appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Shedeur said he thoroughly enjoyed his visit with the Steelers, especially the connection he felt with the coaching staff. His interaction with Tomlin, in particular, stood out as genuine and meaningful.

“I just see everything. I enjoyed my time in Pittsburgh. I connected well with all the coaches. It was fun. I understand the mindset why they win a lot. Just how he is as a person and the values he has. It was a ten. Talking football was my favorite part and just getting to know each other.”

“It was a 10.” Shedeur Sanders grades his visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/BT3uCRj7GE — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 10, 2025

The fact that he visited the Steelers might suggest he’s preparing for the possibility of sliding down the draft board. Once projected as a top-five pick, Shedeur has already slipped into the top-15 range — and dropping further wouldn’t be shocking. Draft day surprises aren’t uncommon, after all. Just ask Aaron Rodgers.

Back in 2005, many analysts expected Rodgers to be the No. 1 overall pick. But once the 49ers passed on him in favor of Alex Smith, he continued to slide — all the way to the 24th pick, where the Green Bay Packers finally took him. The rest, as they say, is history.

If Pittsburgh can’t land A-Rod now, they might just get the chance to draft Shedeur Sanders.