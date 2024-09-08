“Dude Stinks So Bad”: Daniel Jones’ Viral Beard Rubs Fans the Wrong Way

East Rutherford, NJ — August 24, 2024 — Quarterback, Daniel Jones of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams.

The Giants’ $160 million QB, Daniel Jones, can’t seem to catch a break, even in the regular season. Throughout the 2024 offseason, the QB faced online criticism for his poor performances last year. However, when he showed up to practice with a new and improved beard, it initially awed the fanbase. Now, though, it seems to be rubbing them the wrong way.

When a Giants fan account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a brief video of the QB arriving at MetLife Stadium and expressed excitement about his decision to keep the beard, it sparked some surprising reactions.

Unimpressed fans quickly flocked to the comments to express their frustration, blasting both the player and the Giants fan page for focusing too much on his facial hair. Many, on the other hand, jokingly remarked that his performances have been so poor that his beard has become the only thing worth discussing.

A few of them also joked that despite the new look, he would still throw multiple interceptions against the Vikings, and the team would once again start the season with a loss. Similarly, others compared the obsession with his beard to high school gossip.

So, how did the hype around Jones’s beard start? During a field-side chat with Kay Adams, the NFL world first got to see the beard. Since then, it has become a huge talking point, with some even claiming that it finally made him look like a franchise QB—so much so that the interviewer couldn’t stop stuttering when discussing it.

That said, the Giants open the season against the Vikings at home. Jones will be the QB1 once again, but it could be his last season with Big Blue if he doesn’t perform well. But the real question is—can the franchise afford to part with him if he doesn’t deliver?

Jones’s contract situation

The Giants enter the new season with Jones as their QB1 and without Saquon Barkley in their backfield. Expectations are low for the club this year, with many believing they will likely finish as they did last season, with little hope of making the playoffs.

Danny Dimes failed to show any improvement during his limited outings in the preseason, so it’s understandable why the majority of the fanbase and analysts alike hold this belief.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2022. The contract includes a $36 million signing bonus and $92 million in guaranteed money. The Giants do have a way out after this season, as the contract is structured so that if they decide to release him, they would be left with a manageable dead cap figure of only $22.2 million. And this is also the QB’s last season with guaranteed money.

Pressure will be high on Jones, as well as on Daboll and Joe Schoen, especially after Saquon Barkley’s opening night performance. With his new team, the Eagles, Barkley tallied two rushing touchdowns and 109 yards.

The Giants’ GM decided to stick with his $40 million QB and can only hope that this decision pays off. The franchise lacks depth, with only Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito available as backups.