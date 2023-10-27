Tom Brady Had Fair Stance on the Short Shelf Life of Dual Threat QBs Like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields: “Running Quarterbacks Don’t Last That Long”

Tom Brady’s unparalleled accolades are as remarkable as his 21-year-long career. This level of consistency is a rarity in the world of sports. The NFL legend recently had a fair take on why dual-threat QBs like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, who tend to rush the ball more often, might not achieve the same longevity in the league as him.

In his latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, TB12 was discussing his career in the league with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as a guest. While reminiscing the past, the ex-Patriots player touched on how being a running quarterback tends to reduce the shelf life of the player.

Tom Brady Names His Successor During the QB Talk

During the interview, Brady almost seemed certain that no other QB in the league would be able to replicate his achievements. Shaq, who’s often questioned about the next Michael Jordan or Lebron James, forwarded the question to Brady for the NFL legend’s take. Brady instantly branded “Patrick Mahomes” as the standout quarterback currently dominating the league, with a favorable HC by his side, much like his time in the Patriots. However, he remained hesitant about the longevity of these youngsters, as he said,

“Running quarterbacks don’t last that long,” followed by, “I don’t know who can play 21 years, I really don’t. I know what it took, and it took a lot. I’m sure some of the people have ambitions to try, but there are a lot of things that need to go your way. The only reason that I was able to do it was because I had so many people there to support me.”

In Brady’s view, he excelled in every matchup, year after year, without facing any hiccups, which is hardly achievable in today’s day and age. His consistency is no secret, as he only sat out during the 2008 season and couldn’t start a game due to an injury. He was also sidelined during the “Deflategate” scandal in 2016. These are the only two times when the 7x Super Bowl champ didn’t step on the gridiron.

Brady Offers ‘Respect’ to the Athlete Who Might Replicate His Accomplishments

The future Hall of Famer’s success as a starting QB is almost unreachable. In his 21-year-long career, Brady missed the playoffs only once in 2002 and had his standout losing season last year. Although he doesn’t have the most MVP titles, it’s highly unlikely that the only active player, Aaron Rodgers, can win six more Lombardies in the remaining years of his career. So, Brady’s statement definitely holds weight. in the interview, TB12 made it very clear that he’ll deeply respect any player, who’s able to match his accomplishments and maintain consistency well into their mid-40s.

Brady said, “I believe that if someone does make it as long as I made it with the degree of success, then I give them a lot of respect,” followed by, “It would be an unbelievable accomplishment for them to do that, especially in today’s day and age.”

While there may never be a Tom Brady, the league does have quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, who’s currently excelling in every aspect. Only at the age of 28, he has won 2 Super Bowl trophies and continues to lead the AFC powerhouse to great heights. Can Mahomes match Brady’s level of success in the future? What is your take on it?