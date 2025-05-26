“I’ve Never Seen James Harrison Laugh”: Steelers Legendary LB Pulls a Viral Goodnight Prank on His Former Teammate and Fans Are Loving It

Former Steeler and Hall of Honor inductee James Harrison smiles during the Hall of Honor ceremony which took place during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023. Image Credit: © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an era where pranks usually involve jump scares or elaborate setups, a surprisingly wholesome trend has taken over TikTok. It’s a trend so heartwarming that James Harrison couldn’t resist jumping in. It was quite unexpected, though, coming from someone who’s viewed as one of the NFL’s scariest linebackers.

Harrison, the former Pittsburgh Steelers enforcer known for his bone-crushing tackles and famously intense demeanor, took part in the prank where grown men call up their friends out of the blue, often late in the evening, simply to wish them “sweet dreams” and “goodnight.”

But why do they do this? To create nothing but pure confusion, lots of laughter, and challenge toxic masculinity — one video at a time.

Intriguingly, Harrison didn’t just call any friend; he rang up someone Steelers fans know all too well — his longtime teammate and fellow defensive stalwart, Brett Keisel.

“I can’t call Troy. It’s only six o’clock there,” Harrison says at the start of the now-viral clip, possibly referring to fellow Steeler Troy Polamalu. “I’m gonna call Keisel.”

What then followed was pure comedic gold. Keisel answered the phone, relaxed and unsuspecting. “What up, bro?” he greeted casually.

Harrison, in response, played it cool: “What’s going down, man? What’re you doing?” To which Keisel responded, “Me and Will, we just been hooking into some smallmouth… we caught a bunch, though.”

The conversation from here rolled on naturally for a bit — river talk, fish size, and weekend plans before the Steelers legend dropped the money line when asked what he is up to: “Sh*t, man. Just lying in bed, man. I’m just calling to tell you goodnight.”

Without missing a beat, Keisel fired back in mock seriousness, which screamed sarcasm, “Alright, my man. Man, give me a kiss.” The room erupted in laughter, including Harrison, who’s not exactly known for cracking smiles.

: The legendary James Harrison prank-called his former Steelers teammate Brett Keisel to say goodnight as part of a viral TikTok trend. “My man, man give me a kiss.” pic.twitter.com/iBnzCIpvVw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t get enough of the moment. “I’ve never seen James Harrison laugh in my life,” wrote one user on X. “Love seeing James show his fun side after his playing days,” added another.

Meanwhile, for Steelers fans, seeing their icons indulge in a wholesome prank was too heartening for them. “As a Steeler fan, this sh*t makes me so happy,” admitted one user. “That was a special bunch of players. I miss them…” said another.

That said, this isn’t the first time James Harrison has surprised fans with an unexpected comedic turn.

Just last month, the Steelers icon pulled off a convincing April Fools’ prank by announcing his return to football, not in the NFL, but with his former European League team, the Rhein Fire. “Thrilled to announce the return of former NFL Linebacker James Harrison for the 2024 season!” read the viral post on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans briefly lost their minds thinking the 46-year-old was strapping up once again, only to realize it was all part of the joke, proving once more that even off the field, James Harrison knows how to keep people on their toes.

Meanwhile, for Steelers fans and prank-lovers alike, it’s also the perfect reminder that no matter how tough you are, sometimes, it’s okay to say goodnight to your homie.