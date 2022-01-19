NFL

“Dwayne Johnson you’re going to be late to work tomorrow”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning put NFL referees on blast during Rams-Cardinals Super Wild Card matchup

Peyton Manning
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I wonder when Kevin Durant is going to get a break": Bill Simmons laments how KD's career should've been recognized as top-10 of all time, but isn't right now
Next Article
Is Glenn Maxwell married: Is Glenn Maxwell related to Nick Maxwell?
NFL Latest News
Peyton Manning
“Dwayne Johnson you’re going to be late to work tomorrow”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning put NFL referees on blast during Rams-Cardinals Super Wild Card matchup

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning gave us another entertaining Manning Cast episode when they took…