Eagles’ Darius Slay Pops Out to Argue Against Sauce Gardner Slander

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sauce Gardner might be obsessed with social media and pull some crazy antics off-the-field, but when it comes to the field, he is a bona fide star. A nightmare for receivers, he has been a vital cog in the Jets’ secondary. However, not everyone believes he deserves such high praise, and criticizes him for his technique. Amidst all the criticism, Sauce finds a backer in fellow cornerback Darius Slay.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler prepared a list of the best cornerbacks in the league last season, placing Sauce at 3rd. While most experts had great things to say about the Jets Corner, one of Fowler’s sources disagreed with the evaluation. An anonymous expert called Gardner one of the most overrated players in the league, claiming he could be called for holding on every play. But Slay was having none of it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Slay displayed his humorous side by stating that he and many cornerbacks like him tend to hold receivers in every matchup. However, he emphasized that it takes skill to dodge the holding call and get away with it, subtly defending Gardner’s abilities:

I try to hold every play the best just kno how to get away with it! https://t.co/v4Vu1tRTKa — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 18, 2024

While sacks and QB pressures help quantify the impact of linebackers and defensive linemen, the contributions of cornerbacks cannot be reduced to just numbers. Interceptions and pass breakups are important metrics, but it’s often the free safeties who rack up the bulk of the picks.

Last season, Sauce Gardner had 12 pass breakups and gave away only 50 yards on five penalties. He has only been called for holding three times in his two seasons. However, he failed to register an interception last season, and his penalties increased from 2 in 2022 to 5 in 2023, which could be the reason that saw a change in rankings.

Sauce Gardner Falls in Much Talked-About Rankings

Everyone is so focused on criticism from one source that they fail to realize Sauce actually fell in the current rankings. Despite still being considered the 3rd best CB in the league behind the Broncos’ Pat Surtain and the Browns’ Denzel Ward, he was ranked 2nd after his rookie year.

After making another First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl, with 57 tackles and 11 pass deflections, there was a noticeable change in his numbers from his rookie season. In 2022, he led the league in pass deflections with 20 and recorded 2 interceptions, which he failed to do last season.

Over his two seasons, Sauce has been targeted 124 times, giving up 62 catches for 612 yards and 25 first down but he has only allowed 2 Touchdowns. Will he and the Jets be able to overcome this in the upcoming season?