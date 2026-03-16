Eagles News: What Does the Dallas Goedert Deal Mean for the AJ Brown Scenario?

Going into the new league year, it was highly expected that the Eagles would move on from their tight end Dallas Goedert. But they brought him back on a one-year, $7 million contract, which includes a $4.25 million signing bonus. By getting this deal done before Goedert’s contract expired on Monday, the Eagles avoided a dead cap hit of more than $20 million. And it gets even better for them.

Advertisement

Philadelphia has reportedly been taking calls for their wide receiver AJ Brown. The star wideout hasn’t seemed happy with the team in recent years. The Eagles rely heavily on the rushing attack, which means quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t feed Brown the ball as much. That has likely added to the frustration.

The team reportedly took calls from the LA Rams, but they perhaps weren’t able to meet the asking price of a first-rounder and a second-rounder, which led to the team backing out. Now, the Patriots are the proper contender to land Brown, but with Goedert’s contract done, they might have to wait until after the draft, possibly until June.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football, trading Brown now would cost the Eagles a whopping $43.2 million dead money hit. However, after June 1, that would drop to $16.4 million. And with Goedert’s contract done, which has given the Eagles cap flexibility, it’s highly likely they won’t budge until a strong offer comes in. It’s highly likely they wait this out.

“It makes sense for the Eagles [to wait this out] if they’re going to trade AJ Brown… trading him after June 1st makes sense. What that means is it wouldn’t be 2026 draft picks for which he’s traded, it would be 2027,” Rapoport added.

If a team meets Philly’s asking price, though, things could change.

From @GMFB: A future AJ Brown trade remains a possibility, but by Dallas Goeddert returning to the #Eagles, it removed any time element. Brown’s trade scenarios may be revisited in June. pic.twitter.com/B0MB8UoL97 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2026

According to several analysts, an AJ Brown trade seems inevitable at this point. The question now is which team.

If the trade does indeed drag past June 1, teams like the Ravens could very likely target him. The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers are also solid contenders.

But for now, the most likely team to go for the wideout is the Patriots, especially with Rapoport reporting that the Rams have most likely backed out of the chase. So stay tuned, this saga is far from over.