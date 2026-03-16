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Eagles News: What Does the Dallas Goedert Deal Mean for the AJ Brown Scenario?

Samnur Reza
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Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Going into the new league year, it was highly expected that the Eagles would move on from their tight end Dallas Goedert. But they brought him back on a one-year, $7 million contract, which includes a $4.25 million signing bonus. By getting this deal done before Goedert’s contract expired on Monday, the Eagles avoided a dead cap hit of more than $20 million. And it gets even better for them.

Philadelphia has reportedly been taking calls for their wide receiver AJ Brown. The star wideout hasn’t seemed happy with the team in recent years. The Eagles rely heavily on the rushing attack, which means quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t feed Brown the ball as much. That has likely added to the frustration.

The team reportedly took calls from the LA Rams, but they perhaps weren’t able to meet the asking price of a first-rounder and a second-rounder, which led to the team backing out. Now, the Patriots are the proper contender to land Brown, but with Goedert’s contract done, they might have to wait until after the draft, possibly until June.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football, trading Brown now would cost the Eagles a whopping $43.2 million dead money hit. However, after June 1, that would drop to $16.4 million. And with Goedert’s contract done, which has given the Eagles cap flexibility, it’s highly likely they won’t budge until a strong offer comes in. It’s highly likely they wait this out.

“It makes sense for the Eagles [to wait this out] if they’re going to trade AJ Brown… trading him after June 1st makes sense. What that means is it wouldn’t be 2026 draft picks for which he’s traded, it would be 2027,” Rapoport added.

If a team meets Philly’s asking price, though, things could change.

According to several analysts, an AJ Brown trade seems inevitable at this point. The question now is which team.

If the trade does indeed drag past June 1, teams like the Ravens could very likely target him. The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers are also solid contenders.

But for now, the most likely team to go for the wideout is the Patriots, especially with Rapoport reporting that the Rams have most likely backed out of the chase. So stay tuned, this saga is far from over.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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