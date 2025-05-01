“It’s Dumb”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sheds Her Opinion On a Hundred Men vs a Gorilla Debate

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The internet’s latest obsession isn’t sports, politics, or celebrity drama — it’s gorillas. The question that has been circulating online in recent days is whether 100 unarmed men can defeat a fully grown silverback in a raw fight. As the debate erupted across social media, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, joined in and slammed those responsible without holding back.

Advertisement

What began as a wild hypothetical scenario has turned into an all-out internet circus. From memes and podcasts to Reddit deep-dives and mock battle plans, everyone seems to have an opinion. Some believe strength in numbers could win the day. Meanwhile, others rationally believe that the gorilla wouldn’t even break a sweat.

Here’s my plan for 100 humans to win in a fight vs a gorilla 1) 20 people need to go in as a sacrifice. They will most likely die unfortunately but will keep the gorilla distracted long enough for step 2 2) 40 people charge the gorilla while he’s distracted and all go after… pic.twitter.com/HGPWr1pmEW — greg (@greg16676935420) April 28, 2025

While half of the internet is doing mental calculations, trying to come up with a game plan for this imaginary deathmatch, Kelly Stafford is unclear as to why it’s even a discussion in the first place.

“Do you not see this damn debate going around right now that a hundred people could kill a silverback gorilla? Unarmed. A hundred unarmed people… It’s dumb,” she said on the latest edition of her podcast, The Morning After. “You know who’s not thinking about this? A woman. Because they’re smarter than that.”

Kelly didn’t hold back, wondering how so many people — almost exclusively men — can be so invested in something utterly pointless.

“If there were no women, they would destroy whatever they invented the next fu**ing day,” joked Matthew’s wife.“Because y’all would try to fight a damn silverback gorilla.”

In her opinion, no one would charge at a gorilla — certainly not first.

“Who’s gonna be the first one to charge that gorilla? None of you,” she said. “Women aren’t even talking about this. They’re looking at it going, ‘What dumba** guy came up with this?’”

To be clear, Kelly wasn’t bashing all men. In fact, she made it a point to emphasize her appreciation for them, including her husband, Matthew Stafford. But she stood firm in her belief that this entire debate is a product of unchecked male energy.

“I love men. I’m not a hardcore feminist. I’ve never been. I love a man to take care of me. I was born and raised in a way and through the Bible, that’s kind of the way it is,” Stafford added. “But y’all would be completely lost without us because you’d be out here trying to fight gorillas.”

While the internet moves on to debating whether 200 men can beat a polar bear, Kelly Stafford has already logged out. And judging by her take, she’s leaving this one firmly in the “men only” group chat.