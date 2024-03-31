“Stefon Diggs is the Peanut Butter to His Jelly”: Robert Griffin III On Josh Allen and Buffalo’s WR1 Dynamic

The Buffalo Bills offloaded a lot of their players this offseason. The salary cap was a huge chink in their armor, with a lot of chatter going around a certain “window” closing for them. And thus there was also tension surrounding their WR1, Stefon Digg, rumors brewing that no one would want. Although he dodged all rumors to stay in Buffalo, it might be time to reassess his value to the team. According to Robert Griffin III, Diggs is an integral part of Allen’s success.

After looking at the combination of Diggs and Allen, Griffin announced, “It is clear, that Stefon Diggs is the peanut butter to his jelly. He’s the brown sugar to his oat milk,” in relation to Josh Allen. He truly believes in the power this duo possesses and their ability to put the opposition under pressure.

Griffin notes, “I think unequivocally Stefon Diggs is the biggest key for Buffalo Bills going into this season, as long as the Buffalo Bills have Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on the same team, I believe their Super Bowl window is wide open.” The former quarterback truly believes that this combo gives the team an edge that keeps them ahead of the competition. And even though there’s a huge red Kansas City-shaped question mark, an all-pro duo at the core of your offense is a basic part of your arsenal against someone like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Griffin III doesn’t just put up opinions, he brings up numbers to back up his take. Reminding the audience of the first year Diggs played with Allen, the former QB noted, “We’ve seen Josh Allen with and without Stefon Diggs, and just in his first year, with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs helped increase his completion percentage by 11%. He helped him throw 17 more touchdowns. And, when it came to yards, he threw for 1,452 more passing yards. In just the very first year that Stefon Diggs showed up.” Allen has also thrown for a minimum of 4,283 yards ever since the all-pro receiver got there.

Rober Griffin III Notes Tension in the Team

So safe to say, that Josh Allen has balled out during the regular season. The other teams are almost non-existent for him. It is only one hurdle that he needs to overcome. And Diggs looks like the perfect partner to do it with. It just so happens that Super Bowls take talent, persistence, and luck and the third one has been lost on Buffalo. But Griffin notes it might not be going well in Buffalo,

“The only way we’re gonna find out if Josh Allen doesn’t need Stefon Diggs, is if he leaves. And I don’t wanna see that happen.” Griffin adds, “I know that Josh Allen would then have an opportunity to prove that he doesn’t need Diggs just like Patrick Mahomes proved that he doesn’t need Tyreek Hill, but we aren’t at that moment yet. And for whatever reason there seems to be something going on between Diggs and the organization.”

The players they’ve cut and add to that the contract adjustments they’ve made should help Stefon Diggs stay the course. And with a healthy Josh Allen and a competitive defense, they hold a good chance to make it back to the AFC championship game. But what happens once they take the field against their arch nemesis is the only remaining piece of the puzzle, will they overcome the monster from Kansas City?