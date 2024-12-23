Eagles vs. Commanders: Dan Quinn Says His Defense “Buckled Down” on Saquon Barkley in the Second Half

The Commanders somehow pulled off an unlikely win over their high-flying divisional rivals, the Eagles. In a high-scoring encounter, Dan Quinn’s team won 36-33, scoring a TD with only a few seconds left. So how did they pull off a win? Well, for one, they managed to keep Saquon Barkley in check in the 2nd half, limiting his impact.

Advertisement

Quinn believes things could have gone out of their control without his defense stepping up and saving the day in the second half. He pointed out that his defense curtailed the Eagles’ fantastic run game led by Barkley, limiting him to merely 27 yards in the 2nd half. That kept them in the game.

” In the 2nd half defensively the guys really buckled down on who’s a fantastic running back. Honestly their run game is legit and so for then Saquon to have 27 in the 2nd half, tip my hat to the defense on that.”

The Commanders HC pointed out that their poor first-half showing was the result of their own poor play, turning the ball over multiple times. They dug themselves too big a hole but his team’s fighting mentality allowed them to mount a comeback.

The offense turned the ball over five times on the night, with three of them coming in the first half. They fumbled the ball twice and Jayden Daniels threw a pick, giving the Eagles a great field position multiple times. They only came up one pick defensively in the first half.

It was Daniel who gave Washington another win, thanks to his exploits, particularly in the final two minutes. Making big, game-winning plays when the clock hits two minutes is becoming his specialty.

During the press conference, he stated that he loves do-or-die situations, which is a dream of every QB. That’s what players live for, knowing you have to deliver with your back against the wall. Those big moments define you as a player.

Jayden finished the game with 258 passing yards and five TDs, completing 24 of his 39 pass attempts. He also rushed for another 89 yards, delivering yet again when his team needed him the most. The Commanders score three TDs in the 4th QB alone, including the game-winner in the final few seconds.

However, he did turn the ball over twice on the night. The Commanders’ offense didn’t score a single point in the 3rd quarter. Daniels had his moments and so did his defense.

The leaky defense as Quinn said stepped up. It kept them in the game by not allowing a single TD in the 2nd half. The Eagles kicked only four field goals. So the win was a combination of both sides of the ball performing in the 2nd half.

The Commanders are now 10-5, solidifying that 7th playoff spot.