The New York Giants’ worst fears may have come true. Malik Nabers, the second-year star wideout and centerpiece of their offense, went down with what appears to be a significant knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. The incident occurred on a deep route when quarterback Jaxson Dart launched a free play down the sideline. Nabers leapt for the ball but landed awkwardly, clutching his right knee as his leg buckled beneath him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nabers will undergo an MRI on Monday, but most observers believe the exam will only confirm an ACL tear. Dr. Deepak Chona, a sports surgeon and injury expert for Fantasy Pros, explained the play’s mechanics on social media:

“His foot is planted in the turf, the knee twists inward and bends, then you see him grab it as he’s going up — all signs point toward an ACL tear. The average return timeline is about 10 months. Most players do regain their performance, although it can take 18 months to fully return to form.”

In the immediate aftermath, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had one strong opinion: bring Odell Beckham Jr. back home. “The Giants should sign OBJ after Malik Nabers’ injury,” RGIII urged.

Brown’s season with the Philadelphia Eagles has been anything but smooth. The star wide receiver, known as one of the league’s most dominant playmakers, has struggled to find consistent involvement in the offense. On Sunday, Brown managed just two catches for 7 yards in the Eagles’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through four games, his totals sit at 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown — far below expectations for the team’s No. 1 receiver.

As the Eagles are off to a strong start following their Super Bowl 59 victory, questions about Brown’s role, and future, in Philadelphia are growing louder. The wideout only fueled speculation after posting a cryptic message on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the win:

“If you are not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

The timing of the message immediately raised eyebrows, especially with the lack of targets coming his way. If a trade and more action are what he’s looking for, the Giants would definitely be a valid landing option.

While Beckham would be a nostalgic reunion and Brown a blockbuster acquisition, the more practical move may come from New Orleans. Chris Olave has quietly had a strong season for the Saints, but contract extension talks haven’t shown much progress. If Olave becomes available, the Giants could strike a deal for the 24-year-old, giving Dart a dynamic young target to grow alongside.

OBJ offers leadership, but at this stage in his career, he isn’t a long-term solution. A.J. Brown would certainly upgrade the offense, but his availability depends on the Eagles’ willingness to part ways with their star, which is unlikely without a dramatic fallout.

Olave, meanwhile, represents both talent and youth, making him the best fit for a rebuilding Giants team.

If Nabers is indeed lost for the season, the Giants must act quickly. And if the Saints are truly listening to offers, Chris Olave could be the perfect piece to help Jaxson Dart grow into the franchise quarterback New York desperately needs.