Kristin Juszczyk Pledges the Proceeds Of Her First Licenced NFL Gear Sale To a Great Cause In Honor Of Her Late Mother

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) and wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Jusczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has become increasingly popular with her fashion designs over the past few weeks. She’s created some stunning looks, including a clientele featuring Taylor Swift and Simon Biles. The 29-year-old has created many iconic custom game day fits, and for Taylor Swift, she made a special puffer jacket featuring Travis Kelce’s name on it. It was a surreal moment for the fashion designer, but she’s only just getting started as she’s now made her first NFL-licensed design just before the Super Bowl.

However, that’s not all that Kristin has going for her with her latest design. Kristin won fans over when she expressed that the proceeds from the design would all be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. She made a puffer vest jacket specifically for Super Bowl 58 with the number 58 printed on the back of it. She’s auctioning off the merch, and the starting price is set at $12,000.

The cause is very significant for Kristin. Her mother tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2012, and so now she is looking for every way to support the cause. She said,

“I’m gonna donate all proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation…I just need to give back in some way,” as per TODAY.

Kristin has worked tremendously hard on the jacket, making sure her first official NFL design was something special. After several celebrities donned her outfits including Olivia Culpo, Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes, she landed a licensing deal with the NFL in early January.

The puffer vest is a big tribute to Super Bowl 58 with many smaller details that fit into the gorgeous design. The Chiefs and 49ers are featured on the vest, as is the date for the Super Bowl.

Kristin Juszczyk Looks to Make a Massive Donation

Auctioning off her work shows the commitment and dedication Kristin Juszczyk has towards fighting breast cancer. The NFL already does a lot to raise awareness for the disease, and now Kristin is adding to it by directly donating.

The auction went live earlier and is set to go until Saturday at 11:59 p.m., the night before the Super Bowl. As of now, the current bid stands at $33,500.

Of course, as time goes on, the price is sure to rise even further. The vest is a unique item and fans will be lining up to get their hands on it. Kristin is still young in her design career, and she can only go up from here.