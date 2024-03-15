‘Elevate & Dominate’ Author Deion Sanders Explains Why Dressing Up & Looking Good is Super Crucial; “You Dress Good, You Play Good”

SPORTS-FBC-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Colorado hiring Deion Sanders as its head football coach has, thus far, had trickle down impact on other Black coaches who aspire to be head coaches.

Deion Sanders since retirement has had a completely different career trajectory. The Hall of Famer after his NFL career has been dabbling into various avenues from being a motivational speaker to being the Head Coach at the University of Colorado. The two-time Super Bowl winner added the latest feather to his cap with the launch of his latest book “Elevate & Dominate: 21 Ways To Win On and Off the Field”. Published just three days ago, the book is a self-help guide for hustlers around the world to get inspired by Sanders’ inspirational playing career and life experiences.

Advertisement

As part of his promotion campaign for the book, Coach Prime appeared on Today and shared a few important insights from his book. The literature delves into grooming yourself well and Sanders goes in-depth about how important your uniform/clothing is. During his appearance, Deion explains how looking your best will always aid one in creating an impression. Sanders argued that grooming well is an investment and once you look good, it translates into you feeling and acting good.

“I even have a chapter called Uniform Matters. Looking your best will always help your situation. Looking good is an investment in you. If you’re someone who wears a former uniform, take pride in that. And now that you look good, I need you to feel good. It’s time to act good.”

Advertisement

When asked who this book is intended for, Sanders had a very clear answer. With the book, Coach Prime aims to be an accountability partner for all the hustlers in the world. Sanders realizes that not everyone has the luxury to hire world-class trainers or motivators to keep them on track with their goals. Sanders aims to be that coach for all those aspiring to make it big.

“We all have a life full of inconsistency in some aspect of our life. And oftentimes, we don’t have a coach or someone to push it. We don’t work out like we should run without a trainer. We need someone to hold us accountable. And I am trying to be that coach for you.”

Later on in the chat, Sanders also talks about his kids and the prospect of becoming a grandfather.

Deion Sanders Doesn’t Like The Fact That He Is Becoming a Grandfather

Deion Sanders’ oldest child Deiondra last week announced pregnancy after undergoing four myomectomy surgeries [via Sports Illustrated]. In her Instagram post, she called her baby a “miracle baby” because the doctors warned her of health risks. Luckily, all is well and now she is ready to welcome her first child into this world. Towards the end of the chat, one of the hosts reminded Sanders of him soon becoming a grandfather.

Advertisement

Sanders quickly replied saying that he doesn’t like it though leaving the hosts in splits. Coach Prime soon mended his statement and emphasized how proud and happy he was for his daughter. But as he commented on Deiondra’s Instagram announcement, he hilariously feels he is too young to be a granddad; and thus not ready for the responsibility.

“I like it because I love my daughter. First of all, I am proud. I am happy that she is ready and she is prepared and it’s a blessing. But I don’t know if I am ready to be a granddad.”

The chat ended with the hosts gifting an infant baby-sized t-shirt of the Today Show along with a copy of The Little Engine. Sanders laughed at the gift with the hosts and ended the night calling The Little Engine his favorite literature after his own book.