Eli Manning Once Hilariously Roasted Tom Brady For Losing Against Him In Two Super Bowl Clashes

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have had incredibly successful careers. Along with being great footballers and entrepreneurs, the Manning duo is also known for their deep knowledge about the sport.

Moreover, they are actually changing the way in which football is watched as in a very short period of time, the two brother have gained a massive viewership on ManningCast.

Not only the game discussions enlighten the football fans but the special guests who join the brothers on the show also end up driving a lot of traffic.

Not long ago, they even had Barack Obama, the former President of the United States on their show. However, the episode we are going to talk about today goes back a year.

Eli Manning Once Took a Dig At Tom Brady Over Super Bowl Defeats

After taking a small hiatus, ManningCast returned for the week 7 Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints matchups last season. Moreover, they were joined by the GOAT himself, Buccaneers’ star quarterback Tom Brady.

During the broadcast, Tom claimed that he really enjoyed the games he played against Peyton way more than the games he played against Eli. The world knows about Tom and Peyton’s famous rivalry which gifted the fans a lot of memorable moments.

However, against Eli, especially during Super Bowl clashes, Tom’s record hasn’t been that great. Eli made sure that he reminds Tom about how much he enjoyed played against Brady in those clashes.

“I really enjoyed those games Tom, I really did,” Eli claimed. Replying to this, Tom said, “there is something about those silver helmets that when you saw them, it used to lighten up Eli.”

Eli and Tom actually faced each other on two occasions in Super Bowl clashes. Both times, during Super Bowl 42 and during Super Bowl 46, despite desperate attempts to script a comeback, Brady’s Patriots ended up on the losing side.

Of course, this is a fantastic memory for Eli who will most probably keep reminding Tom about it whenever he gets a chance to do so.

