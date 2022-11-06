Will Alvin Kamara Be Suspended? New Video of The Running Back Violently Punching a Man Might Put His Future In Jeopardy

Running Back Alvin Kamara has surely made a name for himself at the highest level. However, he ended up receiving a lot of backlash on different social media platforms when a man named Darnell Greene filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that the footballer brutally assaulted him.

Greene had claimed that because of the assault, he sustained injuries on his face, neck, head, shoulders and knees. He is demanding $5 million in actual damages and another $5 million in exemplary damages from the Saints running back.

Reportedly, the next hearing in the case will take place on coming Wednesday. However, just before the hearing, a video of the incident has emerged which is definitely not going to help Kamara’s case.

Recently, TMZ released a video of the alleged assault where Kamara can be seen repeatedly punching a man inside a Las Vegas Hotel. The video clearly shows that Greene fell down after getting badly hit and was then thrashed even more by a bunch of people.

However, the report also stated that sources close to the footballer are claiming that actually Greene was the one who started the violent altercation. When Kamara was arrested after the assault, he had admitted punching Greene.

New Assault Video Might Land Alvin Kamara in Deep Trouble

Roped in by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, Kamara was instantly able to showcase his talent at the highest level. In fact, he was named the rookie of the year.

Moreover, he has been named to the Pro Bowl on as many as five occasions. In addition to this, he is tied with Ernie Nevers and Gale Sayers as far as the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game is concerned.

Before the trade deadline this season, there were rumors that the only undefeated team thus far this season, the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in roping Kamara into their unit.

Running backs have been a hot commodity this year and after the Eagles failed to get Christian McCaffrey, they had their eyes on Kamara. However, the trade couldn’t go through.

There is no doubt about the fact that Kamara is a massive asset to the Saints and his presence means a lot to the already struggling unit. During such times, if he is found guilty in the hotel brawl incident, he might get heavily penalized. Moreover, the league might also be forced to take major action, like suspension.

For now, the Saints will keep a keen eye on what happens during the upcoming hearing.

