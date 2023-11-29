Elon Musk Boasts Another “Win” as Community Note Exposes the Truth Of a Kansas City Chiefs Fan in “Black Face”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks during a South by Southwest panel in Austin in 2018. SpaceX is planning a rocket engine production facility near Waco, Musk said on social media Saturday. Musk

Elon Musk is known for seizing every opportunity to boast about the virtues of his newly acquired platform X (formerly Twitter). He has marked enthusiasm for the platform’s commitment and ability to promote truth and transparency. One such incident exemplifying this commitment occurred when the community feature of X exposed the truth behind the controversy involving a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

In a recent incident that circled around a Chiefs fan, the community note feature helped unravel the details of his image in a native headdress and ‘black face’. The photo featuring him on the sidelines stirred quite the controversy on his getup. The getup came under fire for “blackface” and the Native American headdress.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Deadspin/status/1729166833520177256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His presence in the game prompted several media houses to question the attention of the cameras that kept on going back to him. Most fans and media houses blamed the NFL for still allowing the Native American-appropriating name ‘Chiefs’ in the league.

Even activists commented on the image, holding the torch against outright racism. The fan was majorly criticized for using “blackface” in his attire. However, Musk shared a “win” for the community note feature seemingly “exposing deception.”

Elon Musk’s Community Note Exposes “Deception”

The Community Notes feature of X, gives “additional context” to posts that might be misleading. In this instance, the feature added context to the image of blackface labeling it as misleading, and revealing the whole story, saying, “The picture on the article is misleading. Other pictures of the child in question show that the other half of his face is painted red, black and red being the team’s colors.”

Elon Musk reposted the ‘Deadspin’ post which has the readers’ context addition to it. He proudly announced how the feature helped in decoding the post and “exposing deception” by the publisher.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1729354202982289748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Deadspin article also highlighted the appropriation of Native American culture by using the headdress. The Redskins term, considered racist, was removed earlier from another team’s name, Washington Redskins. It is now known as the Washington Commanders. However, the term ‘Chiefs,’ associated with the Native Americans, continues to be used per the article. However, it seems that the kid pictured in the image is himself Native American, as reported by several publications. Deadspin is facing a tonne of backlash following these revelations.