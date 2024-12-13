Emmanuel Acho Argues Josh Allen Could Solidify His MVP Run If He Wins Against the Lions

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The game of the week in the NFL for Week 15 will, without a doubt, be going down at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday. That’s when the 10-3 Buffalo Bills head to Detroit to take on the 12-1 Lions. Whoever wins that game will emerge with a much stronger case for a run to the Super Bowl. Given the high stakes, Emmanuel Acho believes this is one of the “MVP-solidifying games”.

While speaking on his FS1 show, The Facility, Acho discussed how important this matchup with the Lions is for Bills QB Josh Allen and his chances to win his first NFL MVP award. The former four-year NFL veteran argued that if Allen can “dominate” the best team in the NFC after doing the same to the best team in the AFC, he’ll “lock” up the award on Sunday.

“If Josh Allen dominates, and at this point in time, were to beat the best team in the NFC, many are suggesting the best team in football, how can you not give him MVP? Josh Allen has been knocking, knocking on the door of the MVP, never won it, top five finishes several times.”

“If Josh Allen dominates and beats the #1 team in the NFC…he will lock up the MVP.” — @EmmanuelAcho pic.twitter.com/y05FGMyYWV — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 13, 2024

In fact, Josh Allen has finished top five in MVP voting three times. He came 2nd in 2020, 3rd in 2022, and 5th last year.

Acho noted that if Allen can put up another dominant performance on the back of his six-TD masterpiece last week, he’d be tough to ignore. The former linebacker also drew an interesting parallel between Allen’s MVP chances this year and Lamar Jackson’s successful MVP campaign last season.

“If ya’ll remember, Lamar Jackson, the MVP last year, he locked up the MVP when he faced the best team in the NFC last year, beating the San Francisco 49ers with the whole world watching on Christmas Day.”

Last year, Jackson went to San Francisco on Christmas Day as a 6.5-point underdog. It was by far the largest underdog spread his Ravens saw all year. Jackson responded by putting on a holiday show, beating the NFC’s top dogs handily 33-19. (The score makes it seem closer than it was).

Lamar threw for over 250 yards with two TDs and no interceptions while also toting the ball seven times for 49 yards. MVP sealed. Josh Allen has the chance to do the exact same thing in an eerily similar scenario going up against the top team in the NFC in mid-December.

“If Josh Allen, an AFC 2nd-place team, can beat the NFC 1st-place team, just like Lamar Jackson did last year, I believe Josh Allen can lock up the MVP. Obviously dependent on how it looks, read the fine print at the bottom of my take.”

The Bills QB already put up an MVP-caliber performance against the AFC’s best team. He handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss to date in the process.

As Acho said, if Allen is able to put up gaudy numbers in a win over the best team in the NFC after doing the same against the cream of the AFC crop, it’s going to be hard to deny him the MVP.