Emmanuel Acho Believes It’s Over for Mike McDaniel in Miami Because of Tua Tagovailoa

Samnur Reza
Published

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins did what they’ve been doing best, or maybe worst, this season by losing yet another close game on Sunday. In fact, they chalked up their fourth loss in six weeks decided by a single score.

This time, it was the LA Chargers handing out the heartbreak, as a game-winning field goal sealed a 29-27 loss and sent the Phins tumbling to 5-1. A rough record, with only four teams in the same spot or worse.

But the real trouble started off the field. Out of Magic City came signs of locker room instability after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aired out some dirty laundry, to say the least.

“We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings. There’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? It’s a lot of things of that nature that we’ve got to get cleaned up, and it starts with little things like that,” Tua said in the post-game presser.

That’s quite a statement from a QB who seemed to shift some of the blame toward his teammates for the club’s shortcomings. And according to Emmanuel Acho, those comments might just be the final straw for Tagovailoa in Miami, along with head coach Mike McDaniel.

“It’s over in Miami, and it’s over for Tua Tagovailoa and it’s over for Mike McDaniel. And it’s over because of Tua Tagovailoa,” said the former linebacker on SpeakEasy.

Acho explained that Tua basically shot himself in the foot by saying those things, as the statement only highlighted how his leadership … and that of his head coach and even the GM … aren’t up to par.

“Tua, you don’t realize, you just shot a bullet, but that joint came right back at you. If players don’t show up to a players-only meeting, it’s cause they don’t respect the leader. And the leader is the team is a quarterback. Players aren’t showing up to players-only meetings because they don’t respect [GM] Chris Gear. They’re not showing up because they don’t respect Mike McDaniel,” Acho continued.

“They are not showing up because they don’t respect you, Tua. They are not showing up because they don’t believe in you, Tua. Because they don’t believe that a players-only meeting is actually going to materialize into anything substantial, Tua.”

With what’s shaping up to be the Dolphins’ second straight season without a playoff berth, Acho seems to have a point. The team might be forced to start cleaning house soon, as their big investment on offense, led by their offensive coach, isn’t quite paying off.

Tagovailoa threw not one, not two, but three interceptions on Sunday, showing that one-score loss told a very different story. They do, however, have an easier matchup ahead, facing another 1-5 team, the Cleveland Browns … albeit on the road.

