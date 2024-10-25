“He Doesn’t Have the Best Vision”: Tom Brady’s Ex-GF Bridget Moynahan Makes a Joke About Husband Andrew Frankel

Tom Brady has had several relationships over the years, though two stand out as significant. First was his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares a son, Jack. Later, he married Gisele Bündchen, who gave birth to their son, Benny, and daughter, Vivi. Brady and Moynahan dated nearly two decades ago, but their relationship ended on a sour note.

Advertisement

Recently, Moynahan revealed on the Sherri Show that she’s been married to her husband, Andrew Frankel, for nine years. Now in her early 50s, she has found someone to spend her life with whom is not only a good person but also happens to have a poor vision. During the show, the Blue Bloods actress joked that Andrew doesn’t have the best eyesight when asked if his eyes light up when she walks into the room.

” Ya. Even, well he doesn’t have the best vision. I honestly think that works in my interest.”

Bridget is living a great life with Andrew, raising four boys, and just celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary. However, she admitted that she wouldn’t have gone for her husband when she was in her 30s. But in her 40s, priorities changed, and she added that people look for different qualities.

Tom Brady’s relationship with Bridget Moynahan

As per People, Brady and Moynahan met in 2004 during TB12’s early days in the NFL. He had just won his 2nd Super Bowl while the actress had just starred in Sex and the City. Then promising and high-profile couple were spotted together at various public events like the ESPY Awards in July 2004 and the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2005 as well as the Met Gala.

They dated from early 2004 to late 2006. During that time, Tom considered Bridget her best friend and always felt that he could be himself around her. However, after nearly three years of dating, the couple split up, and the breakup was announced in December 2006. However, soon after his breakup, the 7-time Super Bowl winner met Gisele, who he married in 2009.

After Brady entered into a new relationship, Moynahan announced her pregnancy in February 2007, revealing the father to be the former Patriots QB. The 3-time MVP and Ugly Coyote actress welcomed their son Jack on August 22nd, 2007. Brady flew from Boston to LA and he was present on the hospital premises, though he wasn’t in the delivery room as reported by Today.

Now, Tom after retirement is heavily involved in co-parenting all of his kids, with both Bridget and Gisele, and all parties are amicable in raising the children together.