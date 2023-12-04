Fans Turn Packers vs Chiefs Into Simone Biles vs Taylor Swift as Celebs Line Up in Lambeau Field

Dec 3, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A fan holds up a sign referencing both gymnast Simone Biles and singer Taylor Swift prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift was in the snowy Lambeau Field to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Swifties were once more delighted to see the pop star don the red colors of KC. However, the Packers had their own famous WAG in attendance: 7x Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

Swift was spotted arriving in Wisconsin wearing a red teddy coat, while Biles opted for a green puffer jacket as she was spotted giving husband Jonathan Owens a good luck kiss before the game. As the two ladies joined the crowd to support their respective beaus, the fans turned the Chiefs vs Packers game into Biles vs Swift.

While many pitted the two women against each other , many fans were happy to have two powerful women supporting their favorite teams. The two stars have expressed love and admiration towards each other over the years and might script an iconic moment for the cameras if they link up after the game.

Simone Biles Hypes Up Hubby in the Snow

Simone is enjoying her time in the Wisconsin snow. She uploaded a loving pic with her husband, praising the weather in Green Bay. She wrote “Packer Wonderland,” accompanying a sweet photo of the couple sharing a romantic moment in the snow. In the snap, Owens, 28, held his wife in his arms as she wrapped her arms and legs around him. They shared a sweet embrace for the camera.

Biles has been her husband’s biggest supporter and hype-woman this season, from celebrating his first-ever TD with pride to supporting him from the sidelines. Taylor Swift had been a good luck charm for the Chiefs since they didn’t lose a single game she attended before this one. However, with the Packers’ 27-19 win over the Chiefs tonight, it seems Biles proved to be luckier for Green Bay.