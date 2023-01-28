Erin Andrews Joins Hands With $585 Million Footwear Giant Ahead of the Conference Championship Clash

Erin Andrews is a name to reckon with in the world of sports. May it be NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, Erin has covered it all. The veteran sportscaster is known for her unique style and incredible looks.

Without a doubt, her presence and interviewing skills makes the game viewing experience all the more better. However, behind the jolly sportscaster, there’s years of pain and agony.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Erin expressed how tough it has been to continue her IVF journey for a decade and still return empty handed. “It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well,” Erin stated.

Despite getting a mixed response from her husband about sharing her IVF journey with the general public, Erin anyway went ahead and expressed what she wanted to in order to extend her support to the people who are facing the same problems.

Erin Andrews is joining hands with Dr. Scholl’s ahead of the Conference Championship clash

Erin’s persona, her positive attitude and her game covering skills are the reasons why she has been able to succeed at the highest level for such an extended period of time. As it turns out, the star broadcaster is now joining hands with $585 million footwear giant Dr. Scholl’s which is set to give her brand value a great boost.

“The countless hours spent on my feet throughout the season can take a toll on my body, leaving me and my feet, exhausted.” Andrews recently stated as per prnewswire.com. “As I gear up for football’s biggest night, my first line of defense in protecting my feet and keeping them in game-time shape is Dr. Scholl’s,” Erin added.

Dr. Scholl’s, which was acquired by Yellow Wood Partners in 2019 for a whopping $585 million, will most definitely get the desired boost after joining hands with Erin. “We’re excited to arm Erin with the products she needs to support and protect her foot health, and therefore overall health and wellbeing,” Kate Godbout, SVP Marketing at Scholl’s Wellness Company said after announcing the footwear giant’s partnership with the sportscaster.

As far as the NFL season is concerned, we have reached the penultimate stage and on coming Sunday, the Chiefs are set to take on the spirited Bengals and it would be interesting to see which player from which particular unit gets the chance to have a chat with Erin after the completion of the contest.

