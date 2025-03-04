Draft Expert Raises Concern Over Jalen Milroe’s Hand Size: “The NFL Ball is a Little Bit Bigger Than The College Football”

NFL teams routinely dissect every characteristic of a player they’re considering adding to their organization. This intensity gets enhanced to another degree when a potential franchise quarterback is the subject of their investigation.

Advertisement

You want your quarterbacks to have a fast processing speed. You want them to demonstrate the ability to avoid pressure. With that aspect, you’d like some mobility, so they can pick up first downs with their legs. Most of all, though, you need someone who can put the ball where it needs to be on every throw.

Quarterbacks with small hands have often failed to establish themselves in the NFL. Kenny Pickett became infamous for his hand size (8.5 inches) ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, this is the biggest wart NFL teams see with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. He discussed Milroe’s draft outlook during Monday’s episode of Up & Adams. There, he explained that part of Milroe’s “inconsistency” as a passer stems from the tools at his disposal.

“You wonder about [his] hand size… when it comes to accuracy and the true ball placement, because he [has] a little bit smaller of hands… the NFL ball is a little bit bigger than the college football… the smaller your hands are, the less control you have on the football,” he said.

The minimum length for an NFL football is 11 inches. College footballs, depending on the state, can be as small as 10.5 inches long. The circumferences of NFL balls and college balls are also slightly different. These inconsistencies are due to universities having different manufacturers. The NFL, meanwhile, has used the same manufacturer for more than 80 years.

Sikkema, as you’ve read, understands the concerns some analysts have with Milroe. The hand size worry is legitimate. But Milroe’s mitts apparently grew significantly over the past month, possibly easing some of the doubt around him. Despite any potential shortcomings, Sikkema is one of Milroe’s biggest supporters

Jalen Milroe’s hands have grown by half an inch since he was in Mobile last month pic.twitter.com/0BnahBkXYd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2025

Sikkema told Adams that Milroe was “almost QB2” in his prospect rankings “for a long time.” He thinks he may rank the Crimson Tide signal-caller above every quarterback not named Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

“I know some teams love Jalen Milroe. They love the rushing ability [and] what he’s made of… I have not heard anybody say a bad word about Jalen Milroe. Everybody who sits down and talks to him… everyone [says] he [has] such a great work ethic… [his] willingness to want to be the best [is] never going to be in question… he might be my QB3 when it’s all said and done.”

Sikkema had Milroe as his QB4 in the February edition of his 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. He recently noted Milroe “showcased standout arm strength” at the NFL Scouting Combine. That takeaway will help him continue to argue in favor of someone he “[doesn’t] want to give up on.”